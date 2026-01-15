EXCLUSIVE | Naledi Aphiwe comes clean about ‘fake’ romance with Mawelele

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rising star Naledi Aphiwe has confirmed to Sowetan that her celebrity romance with fellow singer Mawelele was fake — a PR stunt to promote their Romeo & Juliet duet.

The stunt paid off, with the chart-topping hit winning Best African Pop Song at the Metro FM Music Awards in May. Mawelele had not responded to Sowetan’s calls and texts on the matter.

The 19-year-old exclusively tells Sowetan why she’s coming clean now.

Did you and Mawelele really date?

We were together [for our music], but we never dated. If you look closely at our pictures, you won’t see any kissing ones; it was all staged. It was all publicity for our music and I thank everyone for believing in it.

So, yes, I’m not, and never was, in a relationship with Mawelele. The only thing Mawelele would do was kiss me on the forehead, but that was it.

We both have partners and I think it’s time we both respect them by coming clean. We couldn’t carry on like we were dating when we have partners. It was getting to a point where our partners couldn’t understand that we had to do certain things to convince the public we were a couple, especially Mawelele’s partner, who was already tired of the stunt.

Will you be collaborating with Mawelele again?

Nothing has changed. This was a stunt we had to keep up with for most of 2025. However, we will continue to release music together. We actually have a song titled, Come Duze, that we are going to release soon.

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele. (Supplied)

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele. (Supplied. )

How would you describe 2025?

I’m grateful for all that happened. All that I desired and wanted happened and exceeded my expectations. One standout moment was winning a Metro FM Music Award. It was my first time being nominated and it was a big win for me.

It also meant so much for my people back home [in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal].

How would you describe your music trajectory?

Very humbling, because in 2024, I was in high school and I came to Johannesburg last year. I went from being in a school uniform to being recognised by musicians I used to look up to in the entertainment industry.

Their love and support gave me the motivation to keep going and to solidify my voice more with my music.

Naledi Aphiwe aims for greater heights in 2026. (supplied)

Who have been your mentors on this journey?

Definitely Cici and Blaq Diamond. These are people I looked up to. As a young artist, I’m so grateful that I can share the space with people I used to idolise. I’m happy to say that now I’m friends with them. I even have Cici’s number in my phone.

I get to call her when I need any assistance. I also travel often with Blaq Diamond — they are like my brothers.

Chris Brown sampling my voice opened so many doors for me — I wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t recognised my voice. — Naledi Aphiwe

Who would you like to collaborate with next?

I’d like to work with Zee Nxumalo as well as Thatohatsi, Kelvin Momo, Babalwa M, and Nontokozo Mkhize. The plan for this year is to do something new; I’m tired of boxing myself in and singing just R&B. I want people to see a new version of me.

I’m going to try out new genres, from amapiano to three-step.

How did it affect you when Chris Brown sampled your voice on his 11:11 album?

I always say that I’m here all because of Chris Brown. He changed my whole life. Him sampling my voice opened so many doors for me — I wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t recognised my voice.

Singer Naledi Aphiwe honours Winnie Khumalo after she died on Tuesday. (Instagram/ Naledi Aphiwe)