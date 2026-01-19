Nontokozo: from backing vocalist to centre-stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gospel singer, actor and writer Nontokozo Mkhize is emerging as one of the country’s most spiritually grounded voices, blending faith-driven music with mainstream appeal.

From years spent behind the scenes to headline collaborations, the KwaZulu-Natal vocalist says her journey has been guided by purpose rather than pressure.

Now firmly in the spotlight, the 27-year-old told Sowetan that her quiet groundwork shaped the career she has today alongside her younger sister, singer Naledi Aphiwe.

Who were you before the fame?

I was a girl who loved to sing, particularly gospel songs, and most of what I used to do was backing vocals for a lot of musicians. Although I used to be behind the scenes, I always knew that the main stage is where I belonged…it was just a matter of time for it to happen, and it did in 2023.

How do you feel about your career so far?

Truly blessed. I used to tell my friends last year that I’ve had an easy transition into the music industry. Usually when people tell me about their journeys in the industry, most of them talk about the hardships of making it, and I’m so grateful that was not the case for me. In 2017, I got to work with many artists as a backing vocalist. This is where I managed to build solid relationships with them.

How’s your relationship with fame?

To be honest, I only felt fame last year after I released Esandleni, but it started bubbling under in 2023 when my song Lu Strong with Nomfundo Moh took off. Being well-known comes with a price, and I know it. I’ve always made it clear that I’m all about the art more than anything. It’s quite unfortunate that the art that we do results in fame.

You and Naledi Aphiwe are siblings. How does it feel to have a sister in the same industry as you?

Truly amazing. I always say she and I have the same voice…there’s no way people can miss that. It’s interesting how things happened for us after we lost our mother in 2022. We went through a rough patch, but a few months after her death, things started to look up for the both of us. I sing gospel; she does Afro-pop and R&B.

What was it like growing up with Naledi?

Fortunately, we grew up in the same house. We share the same mother, but we have different fathers. I’ve always been a big sister to her who’d always guide her on what to do and not to do. She’s 19 and I’m 27. That eight-year gap allowed me to help her avoid certain mistakes.

What are your hopes and dreams for your career?

To change how gospel music is received by the masses. To not make it all about church or biblical matters, but to see it as a way of addressing certain issues affecting many people in the world.