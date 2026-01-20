Legendary muso William Mthethwa calls on musicians to raise their voices for Palestine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EIKENHOF, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 10: William Mthethwa (Musician and anti GBVF Ambassador) during the provincial closing of the 2024 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign at Jasmine Hills Country Venue on December 10, 2024 in Eikenhof, South Africa. The campaign aimed to advance collective action to end violence against women and children. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Solidarity through music — that is the spirit of Free Palestine, a new song that legendary musician William Mthethwa has been working on.

Mthethwa, who achieved fame in the 70s and 80s with his band, the Young Five, has also earmarked June 16 for a Free Palestine concert, tapping into SA’s history of resistance to amplify the call for solidarity with the besieged Palestinians. Mthethwa explains to Sowetan why he is raising his voice on the issue.

Why was it important for you to create Free Palestine?

Music is a message. In music, we prophesy the things that we see. I am shocked by the way the world is behaving, as if the lives of the people, the children and the women of Palestine are worthless. How do you sit and watch what is happening? That is why I wrote this song, as a stand. We cannot just fold our arms.

What is wrong with the leaders of the world? What is wrong with politicians? Why do Palestinians have to suffer like this while all we’re doing is just watching?

What troubles you most about the global response?

It is very sad because, as South Africans, we know exactly what this looks like. We lived through apartheid. We know what it means when people suffer and the world continues with life as normal. Back then, people were enjoying their lives while black people were oppressed, displaced and killed. Today, we are seeing the same thing happening to Palestinians.

The world has become a business — when there is war, people sell weapons so that others can get killed.

What are you hoping to achieve with the song?

This is a message from South Africa. I wanted to do something like We Are the World [the 1985 song by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and performed by the supergroup USA for Africa to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia], where South African musicians come together and sing this song.

I am shocked by the way the world is behaving, as if the lives of the people, the children and the women of Palestine are worthless. — William Mthethwa

There is a lot of politics in our music industry … several people said “no” when I asked them to do this song with me, so I decided to do it on my own. I wrote and produced it; I did everything myself.

What message do you have for younger musicians?

During apartheid, musicians around the world sang about what was happening in South Africa, and it helped us. Today, we don’t see that enough. I want young musicians to understand their power and influence, especially now that the world is looking at Africa. I want them to sing, to speak and to stand for Palestine, just like artists did for us back then.

What is the vision behind the June 16 Free Palestine concert?

Something big, something meaningful. This is not about me. It is about South African music, African music and the world standing together to stop the war.

Which artists would you like to see taking part in this movement?

I want both established artists and young artists. We must pave the way for the younger generation and help them understand why this is important.