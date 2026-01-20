Three hot SA A-listers on their new year’s goals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musician Thabsie is finally releasing new music after a hiatus. Actor Khanyi Mbau is back in SA after five years in Dubai, not only nursing a broken heart after her breakup with businessman Kudzai Mushonga but also ready to shake up the small screen. Former Miss SA contestant and presenter Ayanda G Thabethe has found her TV home on Afternoon Express, but acting is next.

What do the three women have in common? They are hand-picked as part of our sister publication, the Sunday Times’s coveted A-Listers to watch in 2026.

They are joined by veteran actor Faye Peters, skincare whisperer Renate Klass and social media content creator Sydney Seethal — Tyla’s sister.

Sowetan caught up with the trio at the special A-Listers luncheon at Sandton’s lavish San Deck rooftop to find out about their goals, resolutions and more.

Are we doing 2026 resolutions?

Thabsie: I used to be anti-resolutions, but this year I’m full of them. The main one is I’m trying to fetch my dream body and elevate, so fitness is my second resolution. My first is my music. I want to get back into the industry and release new music again, and that’s my one priority outside of trying to look hot.

What’s on your 2026 goal card?

Mbau: I haven’t had resolutions in the past five years. I turned 40 in October, so it’s all about health. Trying to figure out what this 40 is about. So, it’s the gym, eating right, looking after me, saying no as much as I can and looking after number 1 — myself.

What makes you a 2026 A-lister?

Thabethe: Expanding my career in all facets, starting off with the small screen. I entered through pageantry, and I have been in the TV space for a while as a presenter and multimedia personality. But this year, I want to focus on getting into other spaces in TV and I want to position myself where acting could be an opportunity for me. So I’m really building myself through courses and acquiring that skill. Starting on a couple of businesses of my own, and the first one is an educational programme titled Crown Confidence.