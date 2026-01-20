‘Yoh! Bestie’ star Katlego Lebogang on her ‘it girl’ era

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katlego Lebogang is the rom-com darling SA didn’t know it needed. Set to appear next month in Netflix’s Yoh! Bestie – sequel to Yoh! Christmas – opposite Moliehi Makobane, Kagiso Modupe, Fikile Mthwalo and Yonda Thomas, the 29-year-old actor talks to Sowetan about her big break.

Who is Katlego Lebogang?

My journey started when I was in primary school. My first ever professional gig was found by my mom, who saw an audition for a theatre play for Winnie the Pooh. She took me there. I didn’t really know or understand what acting was because I was just nine years old. I went in and I auditioned; I then landed the role as Roo. Then I did house plays at school. I knew then that the stage is where I was born to be.

What was it like stepping into the role of Thando?

I adore Thando. She’s so complicated but unapologetically herself, which is something I think all of us can learn from. Going into her role a week after shooting a drama/action production felt completely different. The first week of shooting, I kept asking myself, ‘Am I doing this right?’ Especially because the foundation of who she is was already laid in Yoh! Christmas. I didn’t want to do her a disservice… so, I just had to trust myself and the tips I was given by my acting coach, Patricia Boyer, who I work with every now and then.

This is your first time leading a Netflix rom-com. What was that experience like?

Truly incredible. Stepping into that space wasn’t daunting at all. I had dreamed and manifested such a role. It was everything I prayed for and everything I wanted. I knew I needed to put in the work, as it does seem scary leading a show and the pressure to do it justice. However, I also realised that just authentically moving in a space and being yourself helps ease all that pressure.

What does this moment mean?

Every single opportunity truly is like a nod, a validation that says, “You’re doing what you love, and it’s loving you back”. It’s such a cool thing to wake up every day and look forward to being on set. When trailers drop, it feels so surreal. I’ll never lose that flame – if I do, I know I need a break or to pivot, but for as long as that fire is burning, I know I’m in the right place.

What lessons would you pass on to your younger self?

Stay consistent, stay resilient, and never try to be anyone else but the person you are. Continue to unapologetically be yourself, stay grounded, never forget where you come from, and never forget that all the stories you tell are part of your journey.

What kind of career do you want to have?

I want to continue to pick scripts that give me that feeling inside – that sense of purpose. There are so many untold stories we can tell authentically, on a global platform, without having to be palatable to the world. We have superpowers in our own stories.

