Aphiwe Sithole takes us behind-the-scenes of Afrikaans TV drama

For rising star Aphiwe Sithole, appearing as a Xhosa actor in the Afrikaans series Kelders van Geheime has been an eye-opening experience.

He speaks to Sowetan about his turn as Athandwa in the e.tv show opposite Mbulelo Grootboom and Aviwe Ngabom.

What was it like to play this role?

Athandwa and I share a similar story, which is why I resonate with him so deeply. We both come from humble beginnings and are just trying to make something of ourselves. Athandwa is emotionally stable and wise.

Even though he’s the youngest sibling, he’s often the one who grounds everyone when emotions run high. It felt natural. In many ways, I felt like I was playing a younger version of myself.

What challenged you in the role?

Athandwa is extremely layered. A lot has happened in his life, but one of the most defining moments is when his family moved from Gqeberha to Cape Town. They were searching for their uncle because his mother was sick, and just a few days after finding him, Athandwa learns that his mother had passed away.

That moment completely stops his world. His father wasn’t present, and his mother was all the family he really knew and had, aside from his brother. That loss cut him deeply, but because of who Athandwa is, he chose to let it strengthen him rather than pull him down. He uses that pain to grow and become a better person.

Actor Aphiwe Sithole. (Supplied)

What was it like to play opposite Mbulelo Grootboom and Aviwe Ngabom?

Mbulelo and Aviwe are family — onscreen and off-screen. It feels like I’ve known them forever. I started speaking to Aviwe a couple of days before we shot our scenes together, and when we finally got to set, it felt like we’d known each other for years.

Building that brotherly bond was very easy.

Were you intimidated about starring in an Afrikaans show?

I’ve been involved in Afrikaans productions before; it made navigating this one much easier. My first-ever production was alongside the legendary Nomsa Nene, who played my grandmother, and Clementine Mosimane. That debut really prepared me for a show like this. I understand that world and how to move within it.

I also understand and speak a bit of Afrikaans, so it wasn’t a major challenge. The experience taught me a lot about different cultures, how they do things, and how life works on a farm. It’s been such a great learning experience overall.

What’s next?

2026 is shaping up to be a very successful, blessed and highly favoured year for Aphiwe Sithole as a brand. My plans extend beyond acting and entertainment.