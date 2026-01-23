Naledi M to shake things up as first female presenter on Big Brother Mzansi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Naledi M — the award-winning beauty and lifestyle content creator — is breaking new ground on the small screen by joining the Big Brother Mzansi family in a new presenting role.

Spills with Biggie is a new Friday night show on Mzansi Magic unpacking all the juicy details about season six — from the twists and shocks to the chaos, cuddles, blow-ups and alliances that have shaken the 24/7 reality TV show.

Billed as the first female presenter of the local spin-off, Naledi said she doesn’t take the role for granted.

“My excitement stems from the cool segment I get to host. It will allow me to share with fans of the show how they feel about the housemates … especially the cult following it has,” she said.

“I think the one thing that makes me most proud is that the show is becoming more inclusive of women. I’m thrilled that I’m one of the women to break the longstanding tradition of this franchise being dominated by men.

“It also puts a lot of pressure on me to make sure that this segment goes really well because it’s the first of its kind, meaning that we’re learning as we go. I’m so honoured to have been given the opportunity of a lifetime.”

When you work hard and stay committed and true to yourself, you’ll find your tribe. — Naledi M

So, who is Naledi M rooting for at the moment?

“Standout housemates for me right now are Thandeka, whose name is always brought into the conversations in every room. Another standout that a lot of people are overlooking, but where we can see there’s a strategy at play, is Ashay,” Naledi said.

“He’s been playing his game very, very well behind the scenes, but somehow he’s right there at the forefront, as well as Neliswa. She has fast become a favourite with the viewers and has developed a cult following of people who love seeing her. Oh, and you cannot forget Ofentse, just because he is the most hated person in the house.”

Naledi M (supplied)

After a decade spent doing digital content creation, Naledi said she was excited that doors were opening for her in TV.

“The hard work really does pay off. When you work hard and stay committed and true to yourself, you’ll find your tribe,” she said.

What’s her dream TV gig?

“Being a reunion host, that’s the dream. Being able to host the Samas [SA Music Awards], that’s also the dream. For the first time in a long time, I can see myself getting to that point,” she said.