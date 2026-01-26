Lawredo and Ofentse first to catch the boot on ‘Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa’

Lawredo and Ofentse speak to Sowetan about being the first two contestants to be evicted from season six of Big Brother Mzansi.
How are you feeling?
Ofentse: I’m shocked. I had so many storylines I still wanted to explore. Being out as a top contender who had presence and aura made people shake quite a lot in that house. I believe I got to them.
Lawredo: I’m a bit disappointed, but I’m also excited to be on the outside. I feel like it wasn’t my time to leave yet – I hadn’t fully expressed myself.
You were considered the most hated housemate. How true is that?
Ofentse: It didn’t get to me as much; only when I was the Head of House (HOH) and I was sleeping upstairs did it get to me. I became a bit emotional, but the next day I was fine. I told myself that I was going to embrace it and run with it.
Did you have a strategy going in?
Ofentse: Not at all. I told myself that I was just going to be Ofentse, and things happened naturally. As you’ve all seen, I was also the ladies’ man, which made some housemates form different narratives that I had a game plan, but I didn’t. It was nothing but my aura.
Lawredo: Yes, my strategy was to be 100% myself. That’s how I actually got into Big Brother, by being authentic. So I told myself I’m going to stay true to who I am and be as real [as possible]; that was my game. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out in my favour.
What were your highlights?
Ofentse: When I walked in and was introduced as the boy from Mamelodi. I felt like I was putting my hood on the map. I was so emotional, I even had goosebumps. I felt like I was giving back to the place that birthed me. Also, winning head of house, and of course, kissing Trixie – I really enjoyed that beautiful, slow, sensual kiss.
Lawredo: Definitely the first night. I’m a light sleeper, and people were talking and making noise while I was trying to sleep. Then, around 3 or 4am, when they finally wanted to sleep, I couldn’t. So I woke up and started singing CoComelon songs, and I’m a horrible singer. I even went for the microphone just to make more noise. It was revenge time.
What’s next?
Ofentse: I plan to do writing, directing, music, fashion shoots and maybe even acting. Hopefully everything aligns within the creative space.
Lawredo: I want to focus on my businesses and more acting, as I’ve been an extra for the past 10 years. I wasn’t really seen until now. So hopefully this opens doors for me.
Who is your money on?
Ofentse: Didi and Ashay – those housemates are not on his game yet, and that’s how he’s going to win this season.
Lawredo: Ashay. He’s very quiet, but when he speaks, people listen. He doesn’t step on anyone’s toes. Some might see him as a threat and try to eliminate him, but he has a lot of love, so I don’t think he’s going anywhere.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.