Thuli P denies rekindling romance with DJ Maphorisa

Thuli Phongolo, under her music moniker Thuli P, last Friday dropped her first-ever EP, Avana, a day after her 32nd birthday.

In an interview with Sowetan, she discusses the inspiration behind the five-track project and addresses the reunion with Maphorisa rumours.

How did this project come about?

I’m happy to be releasing my entire project under my own record label, Avana. We recorded everything in my home studio and I financed it myself. By the time I shopped around for record labels, I realised I’d already done everything independently, so I decided to take full ownership.

I was also involved in the creative process of every song. Hai Suka was the first song we did with the girls ... Nia Pearl and Leandra Vert. It was the first time working with them and the vibe in the studio was so good that we ended up recording another track, iMali Yami.

Does this mean the end for 2Faced with Slenda da Dancing DJ?

No, Slenda and I will keep to the original plan, which was being a collaborating duo on the decks. We’ve always been individual DJs first who bring together the two genres we each play in a seamless and interesting way.

Thuli P launched her EP this past week in Sandton. Picture :Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

Is the industry opening up more for women?

It is uncertain; it’s still a process and it will take time for people to fully believe in female music producers. There is scepticism around women entering the DJ space, so naturally, it takes even longer for people to completely embrace strong, female-led projects. That said, I do think women are owning the space creatively.

How did you settle on the five tracks?

There are five songs. The project is soulful, musical, storytelling and passion-fuelled. Even the bangers have depth and meaning. I didn’t want to make music just for what’s hot right now — I want to build a solid catalogue.

Will you be making an acting comeback?

Acting is a labour of love for me. I can’t let it go, but it does take a lot of time. I have to balance it with DJing, my businesses and music.

How would you summarise your career?

I was so young when I started that I didn’t even realise I was navigating this big space. My growth has been gradual, which helped me mature into it. I see it as going to work and knocking off. I’ve learned to balance my personal life and public life. I’m actually grateful my brand didn’t skyrocket overnight; the gradual growth has given me longevity.

How do you handle criticism?

It can hurt because I’m human. But I remind myself who I am and what my goals are. I have a strong support system – people who know me outside the industry. I focus on the truth.

Are you back with DJ Maphorisa?

Definitely not. Phori and I will always remain friends; we’re not enemies. If I want to borrow a car for a photoshoot, why not? Even if we were together, I wouldn’t put it on the table for it to be something I’d discuss. I wouldn’t start now with any article that was based on someone’s thoughts.

I also can’t tell you if I’m taken or single. I’m very intentional about my private life. It’s not just romantic relationships — it’s my friendships and family too. I protect the people I love because they didn’t sign up for the spotlight. I enjoy living privately.

Who is your dream collaboration?

Definitely Asake; I recently went into a rabbit hole of his music and Kelvin Momo. I like how Kelvin experiments with different sounds.