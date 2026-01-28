Music empowers DJ Neno despite physical challenges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For Tshepo Makapan, better known as DJ Neno, the odds were never in his favour.

The Mabopane-born DJ has turned his challenges into fuel for his music and career. He spoke to Sowetan about how talent and determination can rise above any barrier.

How will you define your journey in music?

It started organically. Growing up, music was always around me — part of daily life, family gatherings, long drives and moments of reflection. I was drawn to sounds that made me feel something, not just hear it. When I first encountered soulful and deep-house, it resonated.

The depth, emotion and rhythm, it felt honest and spiritual. Deep-house taught me to appreciate groove and atmosphere, while soulful house connected me to storytelling, emotion and vocal expression. Over time, I realised this wasn’t just music I enjoyed; it represented who I am and how I experience life.

What keeps you going as a DJ?

What motivated me to continue pursuing my dream as a DJ despite scoliosis is the inspiration I got from DJs like Kabila and Black Coffee. Seeing them thrive despite physical challenges gave me hope that I can also make it.

Music has always been my safe space; it gives me strength, purpose and a way to express emotions that words can’t.

What challenges have you overcome?

One of the biggest challenges was fighting for recognition. In 2021, an interview with Motsweding FM changed everything. I was later featured on stations like Radio 2000, Metro FM and Kaya FM. Accessibility remains a challenge.

Not all venues are designed for differently abled artists, which can make performing physically demanding. There’s also perception, people sometimes focus more on my disability than my skill. Constantly having to prove I belong can be exhausting.

How has music empowered you?

Music has been a lifeline during moments of pain, self-doubt and isolation. When my body felt limited, music reminded me that my spirit isn’t. Through sound, I found a way to express emotions I couldn’t always explain – frustration, hope, joy and healing.

Behind the decks, I’m in control. I choose the sound, the mood and the journey. That sense of agency has rebuilt my confidence, not just as an artist, but a person. Music doesn’t just help me cope — it empowers me to live boldly and authentically.

Who has supported you?

The encouragement I’ve received has been deeply impactful. Having someone like Chymamusique acknowledge my talent reminded me that my work is being seen. Afrika Tikkun created spaces where my disability is understood and respected.

I also collaborated with Zukiswa Kedama of The Fix store. They believed in me, dressed me and helped show the industry that disability is not a limitation. This encouragement strengthened my resilience, pushing me to refine my craft and believe in my purpose.

What message do you have for other differently-abled people?

Your disability does not cancel your purpose or talent. Start where you are, with what you have and allow yourself to grow. There will be moments of doubt and rejection, but your consistency, passion and belief in yourself define your journey. Keep going, creating and trust that your light is needed in the world.

What are your goals for the future

My goals are rooted in growth, impact and representation. I want to refine my sound, release meaningful projects and perform on bigger platforms. I’m working on my first EP, planning collaborations with brands and more gigs in 2026 to showcase my skills.