Emma Naomi, Martins Imhangbe and Masali Baduza on Bridgerton’s bold new season

Season four of hit series Bridgerton is back for more swoon-worthy TV romance.

Sowetan chats to stars Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich) and Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling) about what they have in store this season.

How did you prepare for season four?

Masali: I tapped into the extroverted side of me to bring out Michaela Stirling. I surrounded myself with things that grounded me on set.

Emma: It was quite different. Alice was feeling a little bit uncomfortable this season, so any awkward moment she had – even in her costume – I leaned into that to depict what she’s going through.

Martins: This season brings a new adventure that we didn’t necessarily expect, so I aimed at being open and staying in the moment.

How do you make a period drama modern?

Emma: I just stuck to what I read, as the script is important to me, and I knew that as long as we’re telling the truth with what’s on the page, the work would be done for us.

Bridgerton cast, Masali Baduza, Emma Naomi, Martins Imhangbe. (Supplied. )

Martins: I relied on finding the universal aspects because a lot of it is universal. Society has changed quite a bit, but human sensibilities are still the same, and I aimed at focusing on that.

Masali: The writers really do a great job of making the topics more relevant and understandable to the audience. So, as Emma said, a lot of it was relying on the script to perfectly capture the history of the storylines.

What was the most memorable moment on set?

Masali: It was a day when Victor (Alli) discovered chai lattes and realised they had caffeine in them, so he was bouncing off the walls.

Martins: He had six lattes that day. He also played a prank on us that was quite cool and funny.

Do you feel a sense of responsibility to carry Black storytelling forward?

Martins: Responsibility is such a huge thing to think about. Every day we are in our bodies, and we represent ourselves. Black people are so diverse, and we just want to celebrate our diverse ways and bring ourselves to our roles.

Emma Naomi. (Supplied.)

Masali: I don’t like thinking about the responsibility because I feel like it’s a lot of pressure. I try to show up as myself and do a good job – and if anyone feels inspired to do the same, that’s a great thing.

What surprised you most about your character this season?

Emma: Alice goes through a major shift that I’m really excited for the audience to see, especially those who watched season one.

Martins: Will has been a support system for his friends and wife. He has also embraced the new life he has been thrust into, and now he is finding meaning in it.

Masali: Michaela is fairly new to the show. I’m still learning and growing with her, and I’m excited to see where she goes this season.

How do you respond to the audience’s excitement?

Masali: It’s always beautiful to see people feel represented on screen, and Michaela represents a part of society that hasn’t been seen before, so it’s very exciting to watch the reception.

Martins Imhangbe. (Supplied)

Martins: I’m always in awe of the show and what it has built. Being on the show since season one and seeing how it’s evolved — and how the audience reacts to it — has been astonishing to witness. Even being in Paris was incredible, seeing how everything was curated and how it all came together.