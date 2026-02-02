LISTEN | Dene Jones regrets not pursuing ‘Big Brother’ romance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dene Jones’s biggest regret after receiving the boot from Big Brother Mzansi is not exploring the full potential of a romance with Tumi the Barber.

Speaking to Sowetan after her Sunday night eviction, she said she wanted to kiss him so badly in the week leading to her exit. “On Thursday, I wanted to kiss him so badly. But I held myself back,” she said.

“Everyone in the house had so many negative things to say about him, but I got a different side from him, and that’s what made me so attracted to him. He has a way of calming you down in your most stressful moments, and I really appreciated that.

“When he said he has a lot of respect for me, that really stood out to me. With me out of the house, I guess we’ll never know where it was going to lead us.”

Fellow evictee Mashel believes that forming an alliance with Ofentse and Lawredo, who were the first to receive the chop last week, cost him the game.

Their exit followed the season’s first major nomination shake-up, in which 10 contestants were up for eviction.

“I’m sad. This morning felt different. I didn’t hear the chickens… no bright lights this morning. But I’m okay. It’s all part of the competition… I guess,” Mashel said.

“They saw my friendship with Ofentse, Dene and Lawredo as a threat. We were just chilling and we just connected in the house. Anyone else could have joined us.

“With Lawredo and Ofentse leaving last week, they (housemates) saw it as an opportunity to get rid of me.”

Sunday night’s live eviction show opened with an eclectic performance of Amagama by Tom London, Zee_Nhle and Slick Widit, with the host Smash Afrika hinting at the “tough” night ahead after a tense week three nomination process.

Recently evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Mashel. (Supplied.)

Although disappointed, Mashel is looking forward to life outside.

“The plan is to link up with Ofentse, Lawredo and Dene later in the week. We have a lot to catch up on. I think it will be a weekly thing at this point. We will continue to meet up until we get to the finale,” Mashel said.

Dene said she was rooting for Bravo B.

“Honestly, it’s anybody’s game right now, but I do believe Bravo B stands a chance to win this season. He’s very humble. He allows people to be, and he’s very intentional about what he does,” she said.

Dene Jones (Supplied. )

“It’s funny how he believes he’s Sweet Guluva, but we still have mad love for him. He was the first person I felt the most comfortable around from the first week in the house. He even thought I was his Ashley… although I knew he was just using me as his revenge.

“As for what’s next? The world is my oyster. I’m definitely going to tap into the content creation, marketing and the entertainment space. I’m ready to make this world mine.”