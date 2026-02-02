IN PICS | Tyla becomes two-time Grammy winner 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tyla, winner of the Best African Music Performance for Push 2 Start at Grammy Awards

Mzansi superstar Tyla got the best 24th birthday gift by winning her second Grammy Award for Push 2 Start in Los Angeles.

Born Tyla Seethal in Edenvale, East Rand of Johannesburg, the singer celebrated her birthday on Friday.

Her win was announced during the pre-telecast show titled the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony in the early hours of Monday morning, local time. She was not there in person to accept her win for Best African Music Performance.

Tyla attends the 68th Grammy Awards. ( Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tyla later walked the red carpet in an archival Dsquared2 crystal embellished number with a dramatic feather train.

She beat Love by Burna Boy, With You by Davido featuring Omah Lay, Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin’s Hope & Love as well as Gimme Dat by Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid.

Tyla attends the 68th Grammy Awards . (John Shearer)

Push 2 Start is the single from the deluxe edition of Tyla’s debut album. A remix of the song featured Jamaican rapper Sean Paul.

Tyla won in the same category for Water in 2024 when she was 22.

South Africans to win a Grammy are Zakes Bantwini, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Soweto Gospel Choir, Black Coffee, Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman and Miriam Makeba.