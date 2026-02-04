Kwaito legend Joe Nina comes back with new sound called ‘iyano fusion’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwaito legend Joe Nina, who is the latest artist to switch up genres, has told Sowetan his reinvention era will see him release music under a new genre he’s dubbed “iyano fusion”.

The first taste of this chapter will be heard in the single Sbale, a collaboration set for release at the end of the month.

“It’s a beautiful remix of Sbali, which is also relevant to the gender-based violence issues we’re facing,” he said.

The collaboration was sparked by Ivan Curtis, a young DJ from Welkom, Free State, who approached him with a beat. “He (Ivan) said to me, ‘Grootman (big brother), I’ve got this beat, and I’ve been trying to get approval’. I was blown away immediately. I told him to send me the separates, and we’d do a 50/50,” Joe Nina said.

Professor will also add vocals to the track. That final product is what he has dubbed “iyano fusion”.

“Professor insisted on putting vocals on it too, so it’s myself, Ivan Curtis, featuring Professor. I think this genre is going to blow up,” he said.

Joe Nina said this transformative journey has demanded patience. While amapiano has dominated the music scene, he admitted it was not easy finding his place within it. “Being in the studio has been quite challenging as opposed to back in the day, even though I’ve been around for a long time,” he said.

Joe Nina (Vathiswa Ruselo)

“I tried working with the amapiano genre for almost 10 years, but it didn’t sit well with me until this new project revived me.”

Joe Nina is also paying it forward to the next generation. He recently completed a development studio in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, aimed at nurturing young talent and giving aspiring artists a creative home. “We need young people equipped when it comes to music, as they are the future.

“In the same breath, I’m excited to be back to gigging. I’m ready to go out there and rock again, regardless of age.”

The 51-year-old renewed focus also includes collaborations with some of today’s leading voices. Discussions with Samthing Soweto are underway, though details are still being finalised. “Everything is still in the pipeline — we haven’t gotten to a conclusion of what it is we’re going to do, when and how, but we’ve been having a few discussions,” he said.

He is also working closely with Mo-T of Mi Casa. “I mentored him to play the trumpet, so seeing him succeed makes me proud. There are quite a few others. But 2026 is a year of beautiful things, game changers, new vibes and more meaningful messages in our music,” he said.

Joe Nina plans to release four or five singles by August, with the possibility of a full album. “You’re getting a lot of music from me. I’m testing the waters with this new vibe, this new genre, as the approach feels comfortable for me. There’s more music coming, definitely,” he said.

“For someone who helped pioneer and shape a generation’s sound, the ambition remains clear: to spark another movement, this time through iyano fusion.”