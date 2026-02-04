Theo Kgosinkwe takes 3-Step path to new music

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since stepping into music in the late 1990s, Theo Kgosinkwe has done it all as one-half of Mafikizolo.

The singer has now entered a new solo era with his independent record label, 360 Music Factory, playing with the emerging sound 3-Step and being re-energised by collaborating with young artists.

He tells Sowetan all about it.

How would you describe your evolution from Mafikizolo?

It’s been amazing. Being in Mafikizolo was huge – performing, winning awards, collaborating... My solo projects were incredible too, with number one radio hits. Returning as a solo artist and record label owner gives me even more control over my brand and music.

What has been the most memorable moment?

We came out in 1997. We released our first album, and being signed to Kalawa Jazmee Records was quite exciting. We got to collaborate with artists who are legends today... the ’90s were a truly incredible era for music.

We saw black stars rise in every sector – music, TV, and sport. I’m glad I was a part of that generation.

Why 3-Step now?

As a member of Mafikizolo, we’ve never boxed ourselves in when it comes to sound or genre. We’ve always been versatile. Even as a songwriter, I’ve never boxed myself in – whether for myself, Mafikizolo or other artists. I’ve always loved collaborations because they allow you to try new things.

That’s why I’m choosing to get into 3-Step, and I’m doing so by working with up-and-coming producers in the genre and featuring experienced producers in that sound.

Take us through Umdanso

Umdanso is a dance track through and through. I love dancing, and when I collaborated with Zeh McGeba and another producer, we wanted to create something that moves people.

It’s all about the energy, rhythm, and connecting with the dance floor.

What energises you about working with young talent?

Working with young producers and songwriters brings fresh energy. They know the trends, the club scene, and the culture. Collaboration works both ways. I learn from them, and they get to work with someone experienced while tapping into my audience.

It’s inspiring when they’re in the studio − they often say: “We’ve always wanted to work with you.”It is humbling because they see us as legends… even though I don’t think I’m that old. [Laughs].

What does 360 Music Factory stand for?

It’s about experience and growth. The music industry has changed, and being independent allows me to own my masters, direct my music, and control budgets, marketing, and PR. Running a new record label helps me gain experience so I can sign other artists in the future and fully understand what it takes.

The 360 Music Factory is a full-circle concept − recording, publishing, and educating young artists about the business side of the music industry.

How is it like being a husband and father?

It’s beautiful. When you find someone you can laugh with, joke with, and be yourself around, it makes life easy. Family life with the kids is a blessing. My wife is always pranking me, and people get a good laugh on social media.

She keeps scoring, and I keep saying people must pray for me. I’m working on a bigger way to get her back. I just need to be online more and be smarter about it. When I do it, it has to be big.