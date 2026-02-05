DJ Tshegu to rock South Koreans next week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since DJ Tshegu found mainstream appeal with her 2023 hit Tiya Mfana with Focalistic, she has been an unstoppable force.

Born Tshegofatso Phetlhu, the 25-year-old DJ, producer and performer from Bloemfontein is now getting ready to take her sound global with an Asian tour in Shingai, South Korea, which kicks off on Valentine’s Day.

How did you become a DJ?

I started at four after my DJ dad fell ill at a wedding. I stepped in to help, and that moment sparked everything. Watching him [work] taught me how to read crowds, pick music, and handle the responsibility of performing. We did weddings, parties, soccer games, and community events together, which gave me early exposure. Later, performing independently let me develop my own sound, which naturally evolved into producing music.

How did growing up in Bloemfontein shape your sound?

Bloemfontein taught me confidence and how to perform under pressure. I deejayed and cheered for Bloemfontein Celtic during halftime during home games, connecting with huge crowds. Travelling with the team across provinces made me comfortable performing in high-energy spaces. The club’s culture influenced my stage presence and still shapes how I connect with audiences today.

What drew you to amapiano?

I’ve always been versatile, playing all sorts of music before amapiano emerged. When the genre took off, its energy and rhythm naturally resonated with me. I added my style to every set, bringing experience and connection to crowds.

Is being a woman in a men-dominated space challenging?

It’s definitely a challenge, but I focus on my craft and the energy I bring. My work speaks for itself. For me, it’s not about competing; it’s about staying true to my sound, showing consistency, and inspiring others along the way.

What have been the biggest lessons?

Patience and consistency are key. Success doesn’t happen overnight. Every opportunity, big or small, contributes to growth. I’ve learned to trust my instincts, stay true to my sound, and value audience connection. Music is more than performance; it’s shared moments.

What keeps you motivated today?

Passion. Creating, performing, and connecting with people is what drives me. Knowing my music can inspire or uplift others keeps me going.

How do you balance your signature sound while collaborating with artists like Focalistic?

It’s about respecting both styles and finding where they meet. Focalistic brings his vocals and energy; I bring my touch. In the studio, I think about how the audience will feel when I play the track live. That’s where the magic happens. Together, we merge our differences to create something fresh while keeping my signature touch.

What does International Women’s Month mean to you?

It’s a time to celebrate progress but also to remind ourselves that representation matters. Personally, it’s about pride in how far I’ve come. Professionally, it’s about inspiring more women to step into spaces they’ve been told aren’t theirs.