Brian Temba sets hearts ablaze with first Sesotho single

Soulful singer Brian Temba believes that love isn’t dead.

With his first-ever Sesotho single, Rato Laka, set to be released on February 13, he’s ushering fans into Valentine’s Day with a song that celebrates love and culture.

He tells Sowetan why singing in a vernacular language resonates so strongly with his fans.

How will you be celebrating the month of love?

I’ll be on stage. As an R&B artist, this season is naturally busy for me, so I’ll be performing around the country. As much as I’d love to spend the time quietly with my family, work calls.

Why make a song in Sesotho?

In SA, people connect deeply with their languages. I mainly sing in English, which can sometimes create distance, but this time I recorded a song in Sesotho — the first one I’ve written in the language.

Previously, I recorded an isiZulu song, Zanele, which became a major success. That experience confirmed that audiences respond when they hear themselves reflected in the music.

Why is now the right time to explore Sesotho in your music?

Everything happens at the right time. Many people know me from my Sesotho-speaking role in Muvhango. When I performed in Lesotho and other Sesotho-speaking regions in December, the reception was overwhelming. It made me realise I hadn’t fully embraced that part of myself musically. When I returned home, I told my co-producer we needed to create a Sesotho track.

You’re releasing the single on February 13, just before Valentine’s Day. Why then?

Music expresses what words sometimes cannot. A song can set the mood or communicate feelings you struggle to say out loud. Releasing it ahead of Valentine’s Day gives people something meaningful to share. While love can feel complicated today, I still believe in its sincerity, and this song speaks to that.

Brian Temba. (Supplied.)

What are your thoughts on Valentine’s Day itself?

I believe in love wholeheartedly, but Valentine’s Day has become highly commercialised. Love shouldn’t be confined to one date on the calendar; it should be expressed consistently. I celebrate my wife and daughter throughout the year — sometimes with flowers or thoughtful gestures for no particular reason.

Real love is a choice. It’s commitment, compromise, and accepting someone despite their imperfections.

What’s the most romantic thing someone has ever done for you?

I’m a tech enthusiast, so my previous partner once bought me a studio chair, professional headphones, and my first DJ equipment. That meant a lot to me.

What’s your ideal low-key Valentine’s Day date?

A picnic in a botanical garden or somewhere in nature. Sitting on the grass with a basket, maybe some sparkling juice, just enjoying the scenery — that’s perfect for me.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

No, I don’t. You can feel attraction or infatuation at first sight, even a connection, but love takes time. It requires understanding, effort, and commitment. Love is deeper than an instant feeling.

What’s the most romantic thing you’ve done for someone?

I flew someone to London, and she got to meet my firstborn daughter, who lives there. It was a very special experience.

Do you still believe in writing love letters, or is that a lost art?

Yes, I do. Thoughtful messages, even voice notes can be very romantic. Hearing someone’s voice can mean a lot.