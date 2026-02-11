Nhlanhla Mafu on motherhood, co-parenting with TK Nciza and solo career

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nhlanhla Mafu from acclaimed music duo Mafikizolo embraces a new chapter with solo single Ngifuna uMandela.

Her son Ciza, thanks to the success of his 2025 hit record Isaka (6am), has also entered his superstar era.

Mafu speaks to Sowetan about paying homage to Nelson Mandela in her new sound, raising a superstar, navigating divorce and co-parenting with businessman and ANC politician TK Nciza.

What is it like being the mother of a superstar like Ciza?

It makes me incredibly proud. I finally understand how my parents felt about me. They used to fuss a lot about how famous I was but seeing my son go through that, I must say, I now know how they felt. Beyond his success, I’m proud of the person he is.

What advice did you give him before he began his journey?

To be authentic and lean on what he’s naturally good at. He’s an exceptional dancer and I encouraged him to use that strength because performance is powerful... not many male musicians do that. I also reminded him that being an artist comes with responsibility. You become a role model, and how you carry yourself matters.

What kind of mother are you at home?

I’m very sweet and approachable. My parents were strict, which sometimes made it hard for me to open up. I didn’t want that dynamic with my children. Thankfully, their father (TK Nciza) brings balance and discipline, which is important.

Nhlanhla Mafu. (Supplied)

How is co-parenting?

It’s in a good place now, but it took maturity and healing. After the divorce, we had to learn how to relate differently. The children have always been our priority, which helped us move forward. We communicate well and make decisions together. Growth from both sides made that possible.

What inspired your new solo sound?

The new single is the second release from my upcoming EP, which drops around May or June. Transitioning from a group to standing alone has been challenging because it feels like rebuilding from scratch. When people know you for a certain sound, stepping into something fresh takes effort and patience. This project feels different because I’m fully independent. I’m not signed to a label, so I’m responsible for everything — from the music and sound to the image. I truly own this work.

Why title your new single Ngifuna uMandela?

Mandela is an icon whose legacy we must continue to honour. His face is on our money and that symbolism inspired the deeper meaning of the song. It’s about working hard, using the resources and connections around you, and building something meaningful. We often want the soft life, but success requires effort.

What are your hopes for 2026?

My focus is to firmly establish myself as a solo artist. While Mafikizolo remains part of my journey, I want to build a strong individual brand, so people see me in my own right. Once that foundation is solid, everything else will follow.