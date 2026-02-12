Rising star Mthuthu destined to be one of Mzansi’s authentic spiritual voices

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

African folklore musician Mthuthu, born Ntuthuko Ndebele, is fast emerging as one of SA’s most authentic spiritual voices. Sowetan gets to know the 38-year-old singer and storyteller from Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal, who weaves transcendent Nguni folk expression with the rich rhythms and poetic depth of the Amahubo tradition. His second album, Indumiso YabeNguni, has already earned him a nomination for Best African Adult Contemporary Album at the 2025 South African Music Awards (Samas).

What was the inspiration behind Indumiso YabeNguni?

After the release of my debut folk album, iNdumba, we felt we needed to give people more, but it had to be aligned correctly with what is relevant. When we released the album, we never felt pressured to release music but felt that there was a sense of a spiritual void and that the album would fill certain spaces that people need in their daily lives. The album’s release came at a time of chaos, and often as people, when we are in chaos, we neglect who we are. So, it was an opportunity to celebrate our Africanism.

What was it like being nominated for a Sama?

The album was nominated for Best African Adult Contemporary Album together with people [Zoë Modiga, Zamajobe, Thandiswa Mazwai and Ndu Shezi] who I look up to and have contributed to the ecosystem of African music. It was my first Sama nomination, and it validated my contribution to African music and my growth as a person and musician. It became a pointer to say we are recognised in the SA music ecosystem, meaning I am going in the right direction in terms of my music.

What are common misconceptions about your genre of music?

The assumption is that the type of music I make doesn’t match my age, and the expectation is that it should be done by senior people because they have walked the path and understand African culture, tradition and spirituality. People my age have not walked the path to understand it fully. I don’t believe it’s about age, but rather alignment and whether you align with this type of music and where you are called on to execute it. During my songwriting process, I work with people younger than me, who I call in to help in language use, writing and conceptualising. They are gifted in that perspective and are aligned with the offering.

How has your upbringing influenced the music you create?

I was closer to my grandparents, who, by virtue of age, have a certain type of wisdom which made it easier for me to understand my music and culture. Our school curriculum and extramural activities groomed and taught us as boys how to behave and conduct ourselves. It influenced my upbringing and my understanding of the link between music, tradition and culture. I have deep appreciation for my culturally orientated upbringing.

I have deep appreciation for my culturally orientated upbringing. — Mthuthu

What new music or ventures can fans anticipate?

I’m in the final stages of planning for the Ingulo Tour and a collaboration with the author of a Nguni children’s book, Izincwadi Zabantwana, which instills values, language preservation and culture in the grooming phase of a child’s upbringing.