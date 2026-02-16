LISTEN | Dube eyes kota date with Kokii after Big Brother Mzansi eviction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After his eviction from Big Brother Mzansi on Sunday night, Dube Mpendulo already has plans to pursue his connection with Kokii Beuzana, who left the house last week.

The 22-year-old said he missed her the day she walked out.

“Our beds were next to each other, and the closeness grew naturally,” he said.

“What started as a chill friendship slowly became more. Now that I’m outside, I’m looking forward to securing our first kota date and seeing where it goes. Honestly, I can’t wait.”

On Sunday night’s elimination show, the return housemate became the eighth player to be evicted, while Neliswa Ngada was disqualified after a heated altercation that turned physical.

Dube Mpendulo. (Cathy Pinnock)

Mpendulo said the house this season was different as opposed to season five.

“Every single thing Big Brother provided was the right element,” he said.

“From the parties to the challenges, from cooking sessions with Bravo B to the bromance with Mmeli, The Don, and Ashay – it was fun. Even when things got crazy, I appreciated it all. From the bad, you learn lessons; from the good, you celebrate.”

Dube. (Supplied)

He also added that drama doesn’t define him.

“I always try to be myself, no matter the situation. I walked in as Dube, I walked out as Dube. And I’m proud of that,” he said.

“Sure, the house was intense, the fights were crazy, but I got to see every side of people, as well as myself. I discovered more about who I am in those 35 days than I thought possible. I even found myself giving advice to people wiser than me, and that was surprising.

“Every day in the house felt like a week in itself. The ups and downs, the challenges, the unexpected twists — it was exhausting but rewarding. I gave my all and stayed true to myself. If I had stayed longer, maybe I would have showcased more sides of who I am, but just because I’m outside doesn’t mean the story ends here. Life continues, and so does the fun.”

Big Brother housemates. (Supplied)

Dube will now focus on personal growth rather than celebrity status.

“I’m going back to school on Monday (next week) to finish my third year in digital arts. That’s my priority. I’ll also dip my feet into content creation and continue building my personal brand, but being a celebrity isn’t my end goal,” he said.

“I want to create, learn and motivate others to do the same. The house was a chapter, lesson, lots of fun, but now it’s time for the next chapter.

“It’s bittersweet, of course. Thirty-five days felt like 35 weeks; it was more like a lifetime being in there. But I walked through the front door proud of who I am, the connections I made, and the experiences I had. Now I’m ready to take that energy, finish school, explore my creativity and see where life takes me, maybe even on a first kota date with Kokii. My Big Brother journey may have ended, but for me, it’s only the beginning.”

Dube. (Cathy Pinnock)

