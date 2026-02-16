Moshe Ndiki reveals the joy of mgidi through mothers’ eyes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moshe Ndiki anchors the new reality TV series Mgidi Moms.

The Mzansi Magic show, rooted in Xhosa culture and seen through the eyes of the mothers, offers an exclusive look into the vibrancy of the celebration — a period that is filled with ululation, dance and traditional song during the coming-of-age journey of boys as they transition into manhood through initiation.

Ndiki gives Sowetan an exclusive look inside the new show set to premiere on March 29.

Why did you say yes to doing Mgidi Moms?

One, it is a fantastic concept, and two, it is about time that we see content told by us, for us.

Did doing it remind you of your personal journey?

It definitely reminded me of when I went through this rite of passage in 2009. It’s so beautiful witnessing it through the eyes of what feels like my own mother: what she went through, the stresses of putting everything together, the hope for everything to fall into place. It’s special being a part of all of these celebrations and what they mean to the families.

How was your experience with the various moms, sons and families?

Absolutely phenomenal. It really shows how welcoming we South Africans are and how open-minded we can be. With every family I visited, I felt embraced and treated like one of their own. So many memories were created and so many genuine bonds were formed along the way.

Why is it important to have shows that showcase our traditions?

We are celebrating not just the traditions but also the work and care that go into putting together such a big milestone event and the pressure that goes along with that. And of course, we’re honouring the mothers who make it all happen.

Did you learn anything about yourself while filming the show?

I learned a lot about myself. One of them is that I adapt very easily. I also learned that I’m a crybaby. And I will always value strong family traditions.

What is your take on women being at the forefront of these celebrations?

It’s about time we show the strength of women, as well as the work and character it takes to coordinate, deal with people and bring families together. They honestly just adore their sons and will stop at nothing to achieve the perfect mgidi.