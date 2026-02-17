FULL LIST | Bonko Khoza, Sello Maake ka-Ncube lead Safta nominations

iThonga, How to Ruin Love, Skeem Saam, Uzalo, and GO! lead pack for the long delayed 19th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
After last year’s postponement, the craft and main show awards will take place on March 13 and 14.
Highlights on the nomination list include posthumous recognitions for late actors Michelle Botes (Tuiskoms) and Presley Chweneyagae (Cobrizi).
Bonko Khoza (iThonga, Mabaso Family Reunion, Heart of the Hunter) received three nominations, while Sello Maake ka-Ncube (Skeem Saam, Champions) got two.
The craft awards will stream live on the Saftas YouTube page and social media, while the main show and red carpet will be simulcast on Mzansi Magic and SABC2.
“It is fitting that the producers, directors, actors and all involved get the recognition they deserve and that they be celebrated for the great work they do in keeping important conversations ongoing,” said National Film and Video Foundation acting CEO Onke Dumeko.
Here’s a full list of the nominees:
Best supporting actress in a TV soap
- Duduzile Faith Ngcobo (Uzalo)
- Ilsé Klink (Suidooster)
- Vele Manenje (Skeem Saam)
Best supporting actor in a TV soap
- Jerome Du Plooy (Generations: The Legacy)
- Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane (Scandal!)
- Sello Maake ka-Ncube (Skeem Saam)
Best supporting actress in a telenovela
- Brumilda van Rensburg (Kelders Van Geheime)
- Zenande Mfenyana (Inimba)
- Zodwa Nkosi (iThonga)
Best supporting actor in a telenovela
- Anele Matoti (Gqeberha - The Empire)
- Dawid Minnaar (Kelders van Geheime)
- Neo Ntlatleng (Empini )
Best actress in a TV soap
- Je-ani Swiegelaar (Binnelanders)
- Johannah Mamarumo Marokane (Scandal!)
- Londeka Sishi (Scandal!)
Best actor in a TV soap
- Aubrey Poo (Generations: The Legacy)
- Hykie Berg (Binnelanders)
- Vusi Kunene (Generations: The Legacy)
Best actress in a telenovela
- Celeste Loots (Wyfie)
- Nelisiwe Sibiya (iThonga)
- Sandra Prinsloo (Kelders van Geheime)
Best actor in a telenovela
- Bonko Khoza (iThonga)
- Pallance Dladla (Queendom)
- Sello Maake ka-Ncube (Champions)
Best TV soap
- Binnelanders
- Generations: The Legacy
- Scandal!
- Skeem Saam
- Suidooster
Best telenovela
- Blood Legacy
- Kelders van Geheime
- Inimba
- iThonga
- Youngins
Best supporting actress in a TV drama
- Marion Holm (Nêrens, Noord-Kaap season 2)
- Michelle Botes (Tuiskoms)
- Robyn Scott (Recipes For Love And Murder season 2)
Best supporting actor in a TV drama
- AJ Cullinan (Catch Me A Killer)
- Jabulani Mthembu (Catch Me A Killer)
- Kagiso Kuypers (Catch Me A Killer)
Best actress in a TV drama
- Amalia Uys (Tuiskoms)
- Gail Mabalane (Unseen season 2)
- Kim Engelbrecht (Reyka season 2)
Best actor in a TV drama
- Frank Opperman (Nêrens, Noord-Kaap season 2)
- Mothusi Magano (Unseen season 2)
- Presley Chweneyagae (Cobrizi)
Best TV drama
- Catch Me A Killer
- GO!
- Niggies
- Reyka season 2
- White Lies
Best supporting actress in a TV comedy
- Bianca Flanders (Mince Jou Hare)
- Lee-Ann van Rooi (Mince Jou Hare)
- Shoki Mmola (How to Ruin Love season 1)
Best supporting actor in a TV comedy
- Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha (Mabaso Family Reunion)
- Thabo Malema (How to Ruin Love season 1)
- Tobie Cronjé (Pronk Primêr)
Best actress in a TV comedy
- Desire Gardner (Magda Louw season 2)
- Lerato Mvelase (Mabaso Family Reunion)
- Sivenathi Mabuya-Bukani (How to Ruin Love season 1)
Best actor in a TV comedy
- Bonko Khoza (Mabaso Family Reunion)
- Hannes van Wyk (Magda Louw season 2)
- Pietie Beyers (Pronk Primêr)
Best TV comedy
- How to Ruin Love
- Mabaso Family Reunion
- Magda Louw season 2
- Mince Jou Hare
- The Morning After
Best short film
- Marie Se Laaste Dag
- Liminale
- Why The Cattle Wait
Best supporting actress in a feature film
- June van Merch (Die Kwiksilwers)
- Linda Sokhulu (Greytown Girl)
- Nthati Moshesh (Cop & a Half)
- Susanne Beyers (Die Kwiksilwers)
- Trix Vivier (Umjolo: Day Ones)
Best supporting actor in a feature film
- Emmanuel Castis (The Shakedown)
- James Borthwick (Som van Twee)
- Neels van Jaarsveld (Snake)
- Nicky Rebelo (Just Now Jeffrey)
- Simon Bruinders (Old Righteous Blues)
Best actress in a feature film
- June van Merch (Hier.Na)
- Lida Botha (Die Kwiksilwers)
- Mona Monyane (Sabbatical)
- Noxolo Dlamini (Death of a Whistleblower)
- Sandra Prinsloo (A Kind of Madness)
Best actor in a feature film
- Ayden Croy (Old Righteous Blues)
- Bonko Khoza (Heart of the Hunter)
- David Isaacs (Hier.Na)
- Ian Roberts (A Kind of Madness)
- Louw Venter (Som van Twee)
Best feature film
- A kind of Madness
- Death of a Whistleblower
- Just now Jeffrey
- Old Righteous Blues
- The Fix
Best achievement in art direction - TV drama
- Catch Me A Killer
- GO!
- Niggies
- Recipes For Love And Murder season 2
- Reyka season 2
Best achievement in cinematography – telenovela
- Amalanga Awafani
- Blood Legacy
- Champions
- iThonga
- Reënboogrant
Best achievement in wardrobe - TV comedy
- Ubettina Wethu
- How to Ruin Love season 1
- Mince Jou Hare
- The Lembwas season 1
- The Morning After
Best achievement in sound - TV comedy
- How to Ruin Love season 1
- Mince Jou Hare
- Mabaso Family Reunion
- The Morning After
- Ubettina Wethu
Best achievement in art direction - TV comedy
- How to Ruin Love season 1
- Mince Jou Hare
- Pronk Primêr
- The Morning After
- Ubettina Wethu
Best achievement in scriptwriting - TV soap
- Scandal!
- Skeem Saam
- Suidooster
Best achievement in editing - TV comedy
- How to Ruin Love season 1
- Mince Jou Hare
- Mabaso Family Reunion
- Pronk Primêr
- The Morning After
Best achievement in scriptwriting - TV comedy
- How to Ruin Love season 1
- Magda Louw
- Mince Jou Hare
Best achievement in cinematography - TV comedy
- How to Ruin Love season 1
- Mince Jou Hare
- Mabaso Family Reunion
- Pronk Primêr
- The Morning After
Best structured soapie reality show
- Young, Famous and African season 2
- The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice
Best structured or docu-reality show
- In Die Sop
- Tiek Tok Boem!
- Umkhonto Ogwazekhaya
Best achievement in directing - TV comedy
- How to Ruin Love season 1
- Magda Louw
- Mince Jou Hare
Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling - TV drama
- Catch Me A Killer
- Die Nuusmakers
- Reyka season 2
- Savage Beauty season 2
- White Lies
Best achievement in wardrobe - TV drama
- Niggies
- Recipes For Love And Murder season 2
- Red Ink
- Unseen season 2
- White Lies
Best achievement in special effects in hair and make-up - TV
- Pound 4 Pound
- Reyka season 2
- Savage Beauty season 2
- Spooksoeker
- White Lies
Best achievement in sound - TV drama
- Kings of Joburg
- Savage Beauty season 2
- Unseen season 2
- Niggies
- White Lies
Best achievement in original music/score - TV drama
- Reyka season 2
- Soon comes night
- Niggies
- Tuiskoms
- White Lies
Best achievement in an original song - TV drama
- Een Keer Om Die Son
- Koek
- Summertide
- Tuiskoms
- White Lies
Best achievement in editing - TV drama
- GO!
- Nêrens, Noord-Kaap season 2
- Niggies
- Recipes For Love And Murder season 2
- Reyka season 2
Best achievement in visual effects (VFX) – TV
- Kings of Joburg
- Spooksoeker
- Soon comes night
- Summertide
Best achievement in cinematography - TV drama
- Reyka season 2
- Savage Beauty season 2
- Nêrens, Noord-Kaap season 2
- Niggies
Best achievement in scriptwriting - TV drama
- Law, Love & Betrayal (LLB)
- Red Ink
- Die Nuusmakers
Best achievement in directing - TV drama
- Catch Me A Killer
- Reyka season 2
- White Lies
Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling - TV soap/telenovela
- Uzalo
- Amalanga Awafani
- Queendom
- Skemergrond
- Suidooster
Best achievement in wardrobe - TV soap/telenovela
- Blood Legacy
- Generations: The Legacy
- Genesis season 1
- Reënboogrant
- Diepe Waters
Best factual programme
- Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations
- Confessions of an Assassin, Why I Killed Chris Hani - An Annika Larsen Special Report
- Ngomusa
- Outopsie
- The Devi Show (Girls and Boys Town)
Best achievement in sound - documentary
- Helderberg — Practitioner: Daniel Eppel. Production House: Idea Candy and Relish Media
- Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — Practitioners: Barry Donnelly, Corne Van Niekerk & Jabu Msomi. Production House: Water Creature Media
- Vergeet van My — Practitioner: Le-Roi Nel. Production House: Idea Candy & DPK Productions
Best achievement in editing - documentary
- Chasing the Sun 2
- Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey
- Steinheist
Best achievement in cinematography - documentary
- Chasing the Sun 2
- Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey
- School Ties
Best achievement in directing - documentary
- Don’t Be Late for My Funeral
- Helderberg
- Mother City
- Mathonga Elizwe (Spirits of the Land)
- Zef: The Story of Die Antwoord
Best documentary short
- Fading Footprints
- Mathonga Elizwe (Spirits of the Land)
- Never Come Fetch Me
- Tussen Die Draad En Die Dropper
- Umhlaba Wokhokho - Land of my ancestors
Best made for TV documentary or documentary series
- Chasing the Sun 2
- Outside Lane
- School Ties
- Steinheist
- Tracking Thabo Bester
Best documentary feature
- Comrade Tambo’s London Recruits
- Don’t Be Late for My Funeral
- Language of My Soul
- Mother City
- Zef: The Story of Die Antwoord
Best children’s programme
- Behind the Rainbow
- SuperSport Let’s Play: Family Fitness Mornings
- Wandi & Kabz
Best educational programme
- 30 Winds of Change: Mfundi Vundla
- Be the Tide
- Geldhelde
- Ingono Yomsamo
Best competition reality show
- Plaasjapie season 2
- The Catch Season
- Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar
Best youth programme
- EKSÊ
- On The Base Roundtable
- Beaulah Queens van die Kaap
Best online content
- Four Walls
- Politically Aweh
- Thandie
Best lifestyle programme
- Die Uitdaging
- Elders: Ligtoringroete
- Spasie
Best current affairs programme
- Carte Blanche
- Checkpoint
- Cutting Edge
- In Gesprek met Lourensa Eckard
- Wie’s Nuus?
Best made for TV movie
- Matilda en Matthys
- Mr Easy Loo
- Red Zone
Best international format
- Deal or No Deal Celebrity
- Die Brug
- MasterChef SA season 5
Best entertainment programme
- Her Story season 2
- Oppi Noot season 1
- Yash’ingoma season 3
Best variety show
- Klanke van my Hart
- Unfollowed season 2
- Untied
Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling - TV comedy
- DiChiPI by Jikizinto
- How to Ruin Love season 1
- Mince Jou Hare
- The Morning After
- The Lembwas season 1
Best achievement in art direction - TV soap/telenovela
- Blood Legacy
- Generations: The Legacy
- Inimba
- Binnelanders
- Suidooster
Best achievement in editing - telenovela
- Blood Legacy
- Champions
- iThonga
- Reënboogrant
- Youngins
Best achievement in original music/score - telenovela
- Champions
- iThonga
- Kelders van Geheime
- Reënboogrant
- Youngins
Best achievement in an original song - telenovela
- Genesis season 1
- iThonga
- Isiphetho
- Kelders van Geheime
- Skemergrond
Best achievement in sound - TV soap/telenovela
- Blood Legacy
- Genesis season 1
- iThonga
- Youngins
- Binnelanders
Best achievement in scriptwriting - telenovela
- Genesis season 1
- Inimba
- Kelders van Geheime
Best achievement in directing - telenovela
- Blood Legacy
- Wyfie
- Youngins
Best achievement in directing - TV soap
- Scandal!
- Suidooster
- Uzalo
Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling - feature film
- Happiness Is...
- Heart of the Hunter
- Just Now Jeffrey
- The Butcher’s Soul
- The Fix
Best achievement in costume design - feature film
- A Kind of Madness
- Death of a Whistleblower
- Happiness Is...
- Just Now Jeffrey
- The Fix
Best achievement in production design - feature film
- Death of a Whistleblower
- Greytown Girl
- Inkabi
- Just Now Jeffrey
- The Fix
Best achievement in special effects in hair and make-up - feature film
- Bos
- Cop & a Half
- Inkabi
- The Butcher’s Soul
- The Fix
Best achievement in sound design - feature film
- Just Now Jeffrey
- Skeleton Coast
- Snake
- The Drop
- The Fix
Best achievement in editing - feature film
- A Kind of Madness
- Death of a Whistleblower
- Hier.Na
- Old Righteous Blues
- The Fix
Best achievement in original music/score - feature film
- A Kind of Madness
- A Soweto Love Story
- Bloedhond
- The Fix
- The Shakedown
Best achievement in an original song - feature film
- Klip Anker Baai
- Meet The Khumalos
- Sabbatical
- The Butcher’s Soul
- The Drop
Best achievement in visual effects (VFX) – feature film
- Cop & a Half
- Soweto Blaze
- The Butcher’s Soul
- The Fix
- Verified
Best achievement in cinematography - feature film
- Death of a Whistleblower
- Heart of the Hunter
- Just Now Jeffrey
- The Fix
- The Shakedown
Best achievement in scriptwriting - feature film
- A Kind of Madness
- Death of a Whistleblower
- Hier.Na
- Old Righteous Blues
- Snake
Best student film
- Leapt Niches
- Undercurrent
- Van brood en water
Best animation
- Die Groot Twis
- Flower of the Partisan
- Jungle Beat 2 The Past
Best achievement in directing - feature film
- Death of a Whistleblower
- Heart of the Hunter
- Old Righteous Blues
- Skeleton Coast
- The Fix
Best natural history and environmental programme
- Africa From Within
- Bewonder & Bewaar met Bonné de Bod
- Day of the Dragon
- Killer Safari - Croc v Hippo
- Wild World Diaries
Best TV presenter (public vote)
- Devi Sankaree Govender (The Devi Show)
- Emo Adams (Oppi Noot season 1)
- Fezile Mkhize (Top Travel)
- Govan Whittles (Carte Blanche)
- Mablerh Mthokozisi Cele (The Real Housewives of Durban)
- Prince Spitch Nzawumbi (Unfollowed season 2)
- Rozanne McKenzie (Geldhelde)
- Stacey Holland (SuperSport Let’s Play: Family Fitness Mornings)
- Teboho Tsotetsi (On The Base Roundtable Best of Yanos)
- Wright Ngubeni (Umkhonto Ogwazekhaya)
- Zanele Potelwa (Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar)
Most popular TV soap/telenovela (public vote)
- Amalanga Awafani
- Blood Legacy
- Champions
- Diepe Waters
- Empini
- Generations: The Legacy
- Genesis
- Gqeberha - The Empire
- House of Zwide
- Isiphetho
- Inimba
- Isitha
- iThonga
- Kelders van Geheime
- Queendom
- Reënboogrant
- Scandal!
- Skeem Saam
- Skemergrond
- Smoke & Mirrors
- Suidooster
- Wyfie
- Youngins
- Uzalo
- Binnelanders
- Arendsvlei
