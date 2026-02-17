FULL LIST | Bonko Khoza, Sello Maake ka-Ncube lead Safta nominations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

iThonga, How to Ruin Love, Skeem Saam, Uzalo, and GO! lead pack for the long delayed 19th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

After last year’s postponement, the craft and main show awards will take place on March 13 and 14.

Highlights on the nomination list include posthumous recognitions for late actors Michelle Botes (Tuiskoms) and Presley Chweneyagae (Cobrizi).

Bonko Khoza (iThonga, Mabaso Family Reunion, Heart of the Hunter) received three nominations, while Sello Maake ka-Ncube (Skeem Saam, Champions) got two.

The craft awards will stream live on the Saftas YouTube page and social media, while the main show and red carpet will be simulcast on Mzansi Magic and SABC2.

“It is fitting that the producers, directors, actors and all involved get the recognition they deserve and that they be celebrated for the great work they do in keeping important conversations ongoing,” said National Film and Video Foundation acting CEO Onke Dumeko.

Presley Chweneyagae (Supplied )

Here’s a full list of the nominees:

Best supporting actress in a TV soap

Duduzile Faith Ngcobo ( Uzalo )

) Ilsé Klink ( Suidooster )

) Vele Manenje (Skeem Saam)

Best supporting actor in a TV soap

Jerome Du Plooy ( Generations: The Legacy )

) Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane ( Scandal! )

) Sello Maake ka-Ncube (Skeem Saam)

Best supporting actress in a telenovela

Brumilda van Rensburg ( Kelders Van Geheime )

) Zenande Mfenyana ( Inimba )

) Zodwa Nkosi (iThonga)

Best supporting actor in a telenovela

Anele Matoti ( Gqeberha - The Empire )

) Dawid Minnaar ( Kelders van Geheime )

) Neo Ntlatleng (Empini )

Best actress in a TV soap

Je-ani Swiegelaar ( Binnelanders )

) Johannah Mamarumo Marokane ( Scandal! )

) Londeka Sishi (Scandal!)

Best actor in a TV soap

Aubrey Poo ( Generations: The Legacy )

) Hykie Berg ( Binnelanders )

) Vusi Kunene (Generations: The Legacy)

Best actress in a telenovela

Celeste Loots ( Wyfie )

) Nelisiwe Sibiya ( iThonga )

) Sandra Prinsloo (Kelders van Geheime)

Best actor in a telenovela

Bonko Khoza ( iThonga )

) Pallance Dladla ( Queendom )

) Sello Maake ka-Ncube (Champions)

Best TV soap

Binnelanders

Generations: The Legacy

Scandal!

Skeem Saam

Suidooster

Best telenovela

Blood Legacy

Kelders van Geheime

Inimba

iThonga

Youngins

Sello Maake ka-Ncube. (Supplied.)

Best supporting actress in a TV drama

Marion Holm ( Nêrens, Noord-Kaap season 2)

season 2) Michelle Botes ( Tuiskoms )

) Robyn Scott (Recipes For Love And Murder season 2)

Best supporting actor in a TV drama

AJ Cullinan ( Catch Me A Killer )

) Jabulani Mthembu ( Catch Me A Killer )

) Kagiso Kuypers (Catch Me A Killer)

Best actress in a TV drama

Amalia Uys ( Tuiskoms )

) Gail Mabalane ( Unseen season 2)

season 2) Kim Engelbrecht (Reyka season 2)

Best actor in a TV drama

Frank Opperman ( Nêrens, Noord-Kaap season 2)

season 2) Mothusi Magano ( Unseen season 2)

season 2) Presley Chweneyagae (Cobrizi)

Best TV drama

Catch Me A Killer

GO!

Niggies

Reyka season 2

White Lies

Best supporting actress in a TV comedy

Bianca Flanders ( Mince Jou Hare )

) Lee-Ann van Rooi ( Mince Jou Hare )

) Shoki Mmola (How to Ruin Love season 1)

Best supporting actor in a TV comedy

Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha ( Mabaso Family Reunion )

) Thabo Malema ( How to Ruin Love season 1)

season 1) Tobie Cronjé (Pronk Primêr)

Best actress in a TV comedy

Desire Gardner ( Magda Louw season 2)

season 2) Lerato Mvelase ( Mabaso Family Reunion )

) Sivenathi Mabuya-Bukani (How to Ruin Love season 1)

Best actor in a TV comedy

Bonko Khoza ( Mabaso Family Reunion )

) Hannes van Wyk ( Magda Louw season 2)

season 2) Pietie Beyers (Pronk Primêr)

Best TV comedy

How to Ruin Love

Mabaso Family Reunion

Magda Louw season 2

season 2 Mince Jou Hare

The Morning After

Best short film

Marie Se Laaste Dag

Liminale

Why The Cattle Wait

Best supporting actress in a feature film

June van Merch ( Die Kwiksilwers )

) Linda Sokhulu ( Greytown Girl )

) Nthati Moshesh ( Cop & a Half )

) Susanne Beyers ( Die Kwiksilwers )

) Trix Vivier (Umjolo: Day Ones)

Best supporting actor in a feature film

Emmanuel Castis ( The Shakedown )

) James Borthwick ( Som van Twee )

) Neels van Jaarsveld ( Snake )

) Nicky Rebelo ( Just Now Jeffrey )

) Simon Bruinders (Old Righteous Blues)

Best actress in a feature film

June van Merch ( Hier.Na )

) Lida Botha ( Die Kwiksilwers )

) Mona Monyane ( Sabbatical )

) Noxolo Dlamini ( Death of a Whistleblower )

) Sandra Prinsloo (A Kind of Madness)

Best actor in a feature film

Ayden Croy ( Old Righteous Blues )

) Bonko Khoza ( Heart of the Hunter )

) David Isaacs ( Hier.Na )

) Ian Roberts ( A Kind of Madness )

) Louw Venter (Som van Twee)

Best feature film

A kind of Madness

Death of a Whistleblower

Just now Jeffrey

Old Righteous Blues

The Fix

Best achievement in art direction - TV drama

Catch Me A Killer

GO!

Niggies

Recipes For Love And Murder season 2

season 2 Reyka season 2

The enchanting Noxolo Dlamini. (Steve Tanchel)

Best achievement in cinematography – telenovela

Amalanga Awafani

Blood Legacy

Champions

iThonga

Reënboogrant

Best achievement in wardrobe - TV comedy

U bettina Wethu

How to Ruin Love season 1

season 1 Mince Jou Hare

The Lembwas season 1

season 1 The Morning After

Best achievement in sound - TV comedy

How to Ruin Love season 1

season 1 Mince Jou Hare

Mabaso Family Reunion

The Morning After

Ubettina Wethu

Best achievement in art direction - TV comedy

How to Ruin Love season 1

season 1 Mince Jou Hare

Pronk Primêr

The Morning After

Ubettina Wethu

Best achievement in scriptwriting - TV soap

Scandal!

Skeem Saam

Suidooster

Best achievement in editing - TV comedy

How to Ruin Love season 1

season 1 Mince Jou Hare

Mabaso Family Reunion

Pronk Primêr

The Morning After

Best achievement in scriptwriting - TV comedy

How to Ruin Love season 1

season 1 Magda Louw

Mince Jou Hare

Best achievement in cinematography - TV comedy

How to Ruin Love season 1

season 1 Mince Jou Hare

Mabaso Family Reunion

Pronk Primêr

The Morning After

Best structured soapie reality show

Young, Famous and African season 2

season 2 The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice

Best structured or docu-reality show

In Die Sop

Tiek Tok Boem!

Umkhonto Ogwazekhaya

Best achievement in directing - TV comedy

How to Ruin Love season 1

season 1 Magda Louw

Mince Jou Hare

Trix Vivier. (Themba Mokase)

Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling - TV drama

Catch Me A Killer

Die Nuusmakers

Reyka season 2

season 2 Savage Beauty season 2

season 2 White Lies

Best achievement in wardrobe - TV drama

Niggies

Recipes For Love And Murder season 2

season 2 Red Ink

Unseen season 2

season 2 White Lies

Best achievement in special effects in hair and make-up - TV

Pound 4 Pound

Reyka season 2

season 2 Savage Beauty season 2

season 2 Spooksoeker

White Lies

Best achievement in sound - TV drama

Kings of Joburg

Savage Beauty season 2

season 2 Unseen season 2

season 2 Niggies

White Lies

Best achievement in original music/score - TV drama

Reyka season 2

season 2 Soon comes night

Niggies

Tuiskoms

White Lies

Best achievement in an original song - TV drama

Een Keer Om Die Son

Koek

Summertide

Tuiskoms

White Lies

Best achievement in editing - TV drama

GO!

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap season 2

season 2 Niggies

Recipes For Love And Murder season 2

season 2 Reyka season 2

Best achievement in visual effects (VFX) – TV

Kings of Joburg

Spooksoeker

Soon comes night

Summertide

Best achievement in cinematography - TV drama

Reyka season 2

season 2 Savage Beauty season 2

season 2 Nêrens, Noord-Kaap season 2

season 2 Niggies

Best achievement in scriptwriting - TV drama

Law, Love & Betrayal (LLB)

Red Ink

Die Nuusmakers

Best achievement in directing - TV drama

Catch Me A Killer

Reyka season 2

season 2 White Lies

Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling - TV soap/telenovela

Uzalo

Amalanga Awafani

Queendom

Skemergrond

Suidooster

Best achievement in wardrobe - TV soap/telenovela

Blood Legacy

Generations: The Legacy

Genesis season 1

season 1 Reënboogrant

Diepe Waters

Sivenathi Mabuya (Themba Mokase )

Best factual programme

Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations

Confessions of an Assassin, Why I Killed Chris Hani - An Annika Larsen Special Report

Ngomusa

Outopsie

The Devi Show (Girls and Boys Town)

Best achievement in sound - documentary

Helderberg — Practitioner: Daniel Eppel. Production House: Idea Candy and Relish Media

— Practitioner: Daniel Eppel. Production House: Idea Candy and Relish Media Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — Practitioners: Barry Donnelly, Corne Van Niekerk & Jabu Msomi. Production House: Water Creature Media

— Practitioners: Barry Donnelly, Corne Van Niekerk & Jabu Msomi. Production House: Water Creature Media Vergeet van My — Practitioner: Le-Roi Nel. Production House: Idea Candy & DPK Productions

Best achievement in editing - documentary

Chasing the Sun 2

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey

Steinheist

Best achievement in cinematography - documentary

Chasing the Sun 2

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey

School Ties

Best achievement in directing - documentary

Don’t Be Late for My Funeral

Helderberg

Mother City

Mathonga Elizwe (Spirits of the Land)

Zef: The Story of Die Antwoord

Best documentary short

Fading Footprints

Mathonga Elizwe (Spirits of the Land)

Never Come Fetch Me

Tussen Die Draad En Die Dropper

Umhlaba Wokhokho - Land of my ancestors

Best made for TV documentary or documentary series

Chasing the Sun 2

Outside Lane

School Ties

Steinheist

Tracking Thabo Bester

Best documentary feature

Comrade Tambo’s London Recruits

Don’t Be Late for My Funeral

Language of My Soul

Mother City

Zef: The Story of Die Antwoord

Best children’s programme

Behind the Rainbow

SuperSport Let’s Play: Family Fitness Mornings

Wandi & Kabz

Best educational programme

30 Winds of Change: Mfundi Vundla

Be the Tide

Geldhelde

Ingono Yomsamo

Pallance Dladla (Supplied)

Best competition reality show

Plaasjapie season 2

season 2 The Catch Season

Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar

Best youth programme

EKSÊ

On The Base Roundtable

Beaulah Queens van die Kaap

Best online content

Four Walls

Politically Aweh

Thandie

Best lifestyle programme

Die Uitdaging

Elders: Ligtoringroete

Spasie

Best current affairs programme

Carte Blanche

Checkpoint

Cutting Edge

In Gesprek met Lourensa Eckard

Wie’s Nuus?

Best made for TV movie

Matilda en Matthys

Mr Easy Loo

Red Zone

Best international format

Deal or No Deal Celebrity

Die Brug

MasterChef SA season 5

Best entertainment programme

Her Story season 2

season 2 Oppi Noot season 1

season 1 Yash’ingoma season 3

Best variety show

Klanke van my Hart

Unfollowed season 2

season 2 Untied

Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling - TV comedy

DiChiPI by Jikizinto

How to Ruin Love season 1

season 1 Mince Jou Hare

The Morning After

The Lembwas season 1

Best achievement in art direction - TV soap/telenovela

Blood Legacy

Generations: The Legacy

Inimba

Binnelanders

Suidooster

Best achievement in editing - telenovela

Blood Legacy

Champions

iThonga

Reënboogrant

Youngins

Best achievement in original music/score - telenovela

Champions

iThonga

Kelders van Geheime

Reënboogrant

Youngins

Best achievement in an original song - telenovela

Genesis season 1

season 1 iThonga

Isiphetho

Kelders van Geheime

Skemergrond

Best achievement in sound - TV soap/telenovela

Blood Legacy

Genesis season 1

season 1 iThonga

Youngins

Binnelanders

Best achievement in scriptwriting - telenovela

Genesis season 1

season 1 Inimba

Kelders van Geheime

Best achievement in directing - telenovela

Blood Legacy

Wyfie

Youngins

Best achievement in directing - TV soap

Scandal!

Suidooster

Uzalo

Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling - feature film

Happiness Is...

Heart of the Hunter

Just Now Jeffrey

The Butcher’s Soul

The Fix

Best achievement in costume design - feature film

A Kind of Madness

Death of a Whistleblower

Happiness Is...

Just Now Jeffrey

The Fix

Best achievement in production design - feature film

Death of a Whistleblower

Greytown Girl

Inkabi

Just Now Jeffrey

The Fix

Best achievement in special effects in hair and make-up - feature film

Bos

Cop & a Half

Inkabi

The Butcher’s Soul

The Fix

Best achievement in sound design - feature film

Just Now Jeffrey

Skeleton Coast

Snake

The Drop

The Fix

Top Billing presenter Fezile Mkhize. (Supplied)

Best achievement in editing - feature film

A Kind of Madness

Death of a Whistleblower

Hier.Na

Old Righteous Blues

The Fix

Best achievement in original music/score - feature film

A Kind of Madness

A Soweto Love Story

Bloedhond

The Fix

The Shakedown

Best achievement in an original song - feature film

Klip Anker Baai

Meet The Khumalos

Sabbatical

The Butcher’s Soul

The Drop

Best achievement in visual effects (VFX) – feature film

Cop & a Half

Soweto Blaze

The Butcher’s Soul

The Fix

Verified

Best achievement in cinematography - feature film

Death of a Whistleblower

Heart of the Hunter

Just Now Jeffrey

The Fix

The Shakedown

Best achievement in scriptwriting - feature film

A Kind of Madness

Death of a Whistleblower

Hier.Na

Old Righteous Blues

Snake

Best student film

Leapt Niches

Undercurrent

Van brood en water

Best animation

Die Groot Twis

Flower of the Partisan

Jungle Beat 2 The Past

Best achievement in directing - feature film

Death of a Whistleblower

Heart of the Hunter

Old Righteous Blues

Skeleton Coast

The Fix

Best natural history and environmental programme

Africa From Within

Bewonder & Bewaar met Bonné de Bod

Day of the Dragon

Killer Safari - Croc v Hippo

Wild World Diaries

Best TV presenter (public vote)

Devi Sankaree Govender ( The Devi Show )

) Emo Adams ( Oppi Noot season 1)

season 1) Fezile Mkhize ( Top Travel )

) Govan Whittles ( Carte Blanche )

) Mablerh Mthokozisi Cele ( The Real Housewives of Durban )

) Prince Spitch Nzawumbi ( Unfollowed season 2)

season 2) Rozanne McKenzie ( Geldhelde )

) Stacey Holland ( SuperSport Let’s Play: Family Fitness Mornings )

) Teboho Tsotetsi ( On The Base Roundtable Best of Yanos )

) Wright Ngubeni ( Umkhonto Ogwazekhaya )

) Zanele Potelwa (Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar)

Most popular TV soap/telenovela (public vote)