House of Zwide to end in June after five years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Free-to-air channel e.tv has canned its hit daily drama House of Zwide after five seasons.

The show depicting the high-society world of Joburg fashion will air its final episode on June 26.

First airing on July 21, the show turned fresh-faced talents Nefisa Mkhabela, Wanda Zuma, Thato Dithebe, Gaisang K Noge and Shalate Sekhabi into household names. They were joined by established actors Vusi Kunene, Winnie Ntshaba, Khaya Dladla, Warren Masemola, Mduduzi Mabaso, Jeffery Sekele, Matshepo Maleme and Motlatsi Mafatshe.

“The drama launched careers, built a loyal and passionate fanbase, and offered audiences a rare portrayal of ambition, legacy, and resilience set against the glamour and grit of the local fashion industry,” the channel said in a short statement on Thursday evening.

Rising actor Nefisa Mkhabela. (Steve Tanchel )

E.tv will also say goodbye to Afrikaans telenovela Kelders van Geheime on August 28.

“The Afrikaans telenovela became a cultural talking point, drawing viewers into a world of buried secrets, fractured loyalties, and hard-won redemption. Its impact was recently recognised with eight nominations at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), a testament to the calibre of its cast, crew, and creative team,” the statement said.

“Both series were conceived as complete stories with natural endpoints. Concluding them at their creative peaks, rather than stretching beyond their intended arcs, reflects e.tv’s commitment to quality storytelling and respect for its audiences. Together, these two series have set a benchmark for what South African drama can achieve, and their conclusions open the door for exciting new stories on the channel.

TV darling Shalate Sekhabi. (Aart Verrips)

“E.tv sincerely thanks the talented casts, crews, writers, producers, and our wonderful partners, K Films, Bomb Production, and Videovision Entertainment, for their passion in bringing these stories to life. We are especially grateful to the millions of viewers who welcomed Kelders van Geheime and House of Zwide into their homes and hearts. Your support means everything to us.”

Last year the channel also announced the cancellation of long-running soapie Scandal! after 20 years. It is set to air its last episode in June.