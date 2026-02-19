“It was mind-blowing… I barely slept” – Bonko Khoza on his three SAFTAs nods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bonko Khoza and his actress wife Lesego were buzzing with so much excitement that they couldn’t sleep following his three nominations for iThonga, Mabaso Family Reunion, and Heart of the Hunter at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) on Tuesday.

Khoza tells Sowetan what it’s like to be a three-time Safta nominee.

Did the three nominations surprise you?

It was a little mind-blowing. Some of the projects, like Mabaso Family Reunion and Heart of the Hunter, were shot two years ago [2024], and because I move on quite quickly from things, I didn’t expect them to get recognised.

Going through those three nominations felt surreal — I found myself saying, “Wait, what? Again? Is this a typo?” My wife and I were going crazy, and I barely slept. I’m super-chuffed.

Bonko Khoza. (Supplied)

What made these three performances stand out?

At the end of every job, I look back and feel it was the best I could do. Heart of the Hunter was my best work at the time, but Mabaso Family Reunion stretched me; doing comedy, losing weight, and changing my look, I went in fully for that role.

iThonga was tough; I did 100 episodes back-to-back, plus I played two characters. There, I believe I took my acting to another level. The recognition feels validating. It’s like when someone notices the progress you put in at the gym and compliments you on it.

Red Ink was snubbed. Thoughts?

I enjoyed Red Ink and was surprised it didn’t land a nod in a category. Watching myself back, I always take pride in the reaction I received from the audience. Napoleon Dingiswayo confused a lot of people and often left them unsettled, which is what I want as an actor. Napoleon will live on as a “secret gem” for people who want to see my range.

Which win do you want the most?

Choosing would be like choosing between my babies. I’m grateful just to be recognised. All categories are strong, so walking away with even one would already be a win, but I wouldn’t mind if I walked away with all three of the awards [laughs].

Bonko Khoza. (Supplied)

Being this year’s “MVP” — how does that feel?

I try not to think about it too much. I still have work to do. Everyone nominated has done incredible work. I mean, I’m up against Pallance Dladla and Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, who are very great actors in this space. Being mentioned among the best actors in the country is truly humbling.

How do you feel about global recognition?

I feel confident. My “why” is simple: I want to be the best. I want to be a monument for acting and hard work. If I’ve achieved this much in five years, imagine the next 10, 15, 20. I’m aiming high, even for an Oscar — and every decision is about being the best.

Bonko Khoza. (Supplied)

Which Hollywood actor would you like to share the screen with?

Will Smith, Daniel Kaluuya and Leonardo DiCaprio are the goal. Being on a Hollywood set would shift perspectives and inspire the next generation. Another dream would be to star in a film with Thuso Mbedu; imagine two South Africans making it big in Hollywood.

What’s next?

I am returning to the theatre on March 27 at the Joburg Theatre for Man with No Surname, directed by James Ngcobo and written by Mfundi Vundla. It’s about stretching myself across genres and formats and going back to my roots while continuing to push my craft.