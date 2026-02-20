LISTEN | Zenande Mfenyana eyes global stage after Safta nomination

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After 19 years in acting, Zenande Mfenyana is a first-time SA Film and Television Award (Safta) nominee.

Having become a household name playing Noluntu Memela in Generations and Goodness Mabuza in The Queen, it’s her career turn as Thumeka Mabandla in Inimba that has earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela at the 19th annual Saftas.

Mfenyana reflects on why this is a full-circle moment.

Sowetan: Where were you when you heard about your nomination?

Zenande Mfenyana: I was at home, ironing my daughter’s clothes and checking my phone. Twitter was buzzing, I saw a tweet saying I got a nomination. I immediately went to the website to check it for myself and lo and behold, it was true. Then calls started coming in from colleagues. Tuesday was such an overwhelming day, I was in tears.

Sowetan: How does it feel to receive your first nod after 19 years acting?

Mfenyana: I’m truly grateful but I thank God I didn’t wait for accolades because had I done that, I probably would have given up. I realised early in my career that if you wait for a pat on the back, then your heart isn’t in the right place; you should do it because it fulfills you. When someone finally sees your work, then it becomes incredible.

Sowetan: What kept you going?

Mfenyana: My faith and belief in myself. I know this is my God-given dream. Performing is my entire world. I feel incomplete when I’m not acting, reading scripts, researching or delving into a character. Storytelling is what I live for. My love for the craft kept me going, despite feeling overlooked.

Sowetan: Is this a full-circle moment?

Mfenyana: Yes, definitely reflective. From telling my parents in grade 11 that I wanted to study acting, to getting my degree, my first theatre job, first TV role, and now this nomination… all the effort and time I’ve invested into honing my craft has paid off.

Zenande Mfenyana. (Supplied.)

Sowetan: What sets Thumeka apart from your other roles?

Mfenyana: Thumeka is someone I know, whose story needed to be told. I approached her with zero judgment. I had a long pre-prep process to ensure I could portray her authentically. Every gesture, every bounce in her step, every glance — it had to be real. She’s multi-dimensional and deeply emotive and by the time I read the script, I had a fully packaged character to deliver, which continues to divide viewers opinions with every episode.

Sowetan: How has the audience responded to Thumeka?

Mfenyana: They’ve responded really well. There are opposing opinions. Some viewers criticise her choices, while others sympathise. On social media, you can see pro-Thumeka and anti-Thumeka camps. I mean, why would you fall in love with your sister’s husband? I think many people love her and love to hate her, which is an incredible engagement.

Sowetan: What are your plans for 2026?

Mfenyana: I hope this award brings more opportunities to grow my craft and open doors for new projects, even on the world stage. I want to continue honing my craft, explore different roles; maybe even comedy one day, it would be a challenge because I’ve never played anything like that, especially with a persona that’s usually serious. And, hopefully pursue my love for radio alongside acting.

Sowetan: Which Hollywood actors would you like to work with?

Mfenyana: Viola Davis and Meryl Streep come to mind. I’d love to be mentored by them and learn from their craft. There are so many possibilities with actors of that calibre and I’d love to bring that experience back to my own work.

