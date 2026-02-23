Child star Wright Ngubeni on his first solo Safta nomination

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After more than three decades in the entertainment industry, Wright Ngubeni is proving that longevity and relevance can exist in the same breath.

The beloved TV star, who first captured audiences as a child on YoTV and then went on to play Jonathan Motene on Generations and Thula on Rhythm City, has evolved into one of the country’s most recognisable presenters.

He is now celebrating a personal milestone — his first solo nomination for Best TV Presenter (Public Vote) at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for his work on Umkhonto Ogwaza Ekhaya

He chats to Sowetan about the impressive nod, his TV comeback, reinvention and consistency that’s led him to connect with viewers for three decades.

Sowetan: Be honest, did you do a little victory dance when you heard about your nomination?

Ngubeni: Yeah, I did. I actually found out through a colleague who tagged me in a post. At first, I didn’t see the full list, but when I eventually saw my name under Best TV Presenter, I was like, “Wow”. I’ve never had a solo nomination for presenting before.

Sowetan: This is your second nod, but does it hit differently this time?

Ngubeni: It definitely hits differently. My last nomination was in 2019, and a lot has happened since then, personally and professionally. This one felt liberating and humbling. Recognition in our industry is a big deal because it shows that people see you.

Sowetan: Does it feel strange to only receive an award now, despite all these years in the TV industry?

Ngubeni: It may seem strange, but I don’t think everything happens [all] at once. I’ve been part of many projects and even international productions, but recognition comes in its own time. Awards have never been my driving force. I focus on doing my best work, and if it gets recognised, that’s a bonus.

Former Generations child star Wright Ngubeni is bound to lose his apartment to the bank after missing several instalments. (Tsheko Kabasia)

Sowetan: Does this moment feel like the ultimate “we see you”, especially after your TV comeback?

Ngubeni: Definitely. It’s an acknowledgement that people are watching and appreciating what I do.

Sowetan: Looking back at your long journey on television, how proud are you of your glow-up and reinvention?

Ngubeni: I’m very proud of myself. I also give credit to my higher power because things align in ways you can’t control. During my time away [from television], I focused on building generational wealth projects and exploring other skills like directing and producing. I realised TV alone wouldn’t sustain everything I wanted to do, so I expanded my craft. When I returned, everything aligned naturally.

Sowetan: Did you ever doubt you’d return to this level of recognition?

Ngubeni: I never thought about recognition. I grew up in the public eye, so fame felt normal because recognition was never the goal. I didn’t and have never struggled with pressure.

Sowetan: What’s the secret sauce behind your presenting style and your connection with viewers?

I always remember why I fell in love with presenting. Passion is key. Technically, presenting has structure, but the real connection comes from bringing a bit of yourself into it. People connect with authenticity. That’s why I took bold steps early in my career, like leaving acting roles to host shows where I could be myself. My secret sauce is blending professionalism with personality.

Sowetan: When you win, what will the celebration look like?

Ngubeni: [Laughs] That’s a lot of pressure. I’m more of a low-key, loungy person. I don’t have plans, but I’ll probably just enjoy the moment and continue doing what I love, maybe for a little longer than usual.