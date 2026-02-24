My heart belongs with Buhle B, not Liema, says Tumi the Barber

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tumi the Barber calls Liema moments “gameplay” and vows to win Buhle B back after eviction.

After his elimination on Sunday night, Big Brother Mzansi’s Tumi the Barber plans to win back fellow evictee Buhle B, even though he shared intimate moments with Liema Pantsi before his departure.

The 28-year-old model from Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga told Sowetan it was all part of his strategy to stay in the reality TV show.

Tumi the Barber (Cathy Pinnock)

“Everything else was me playing games because I had to keep my head in the game. I know what it looked like to the world, but in my mind and heart, I knew what I was doing. Basically, to entertain the viewers,” he said.

He said the genuine connection he formed in the house was with Buhle B.

“I felt a genuine connection with her because she saw me for me, not only for how I looked. She looked past the shell,” he said.

“Every day I spent with her was amazing, especially our late night talks. That’s where we really got quality time.”

He said after Buhle B left the house he was a mess.

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Buhle B. (Supplied)

“When she left, I felt like a part of me was ripped. Every day I felt empty. I tried to keep my head up, but I felt like I lost a part of me,” he said.

“As soon as I get my phone, that’s the first thing I’m doing. I genuinely fell for her. Once I explain everything and why I had to do what I did, hopefully we can move past any misunderstandings caused by gameplay.

“I knew Liema came with a following and I was trying to get people talking about us, nothing more.”

Though he missed out on the R2m grand prize, he believes the exposure was worth more.

“It opened up opportunities and exposed me to the world,” he said.

“I plan to lean more into modelling, barbering, dancing and content creation. Basically, everything I’m good at I plan to show to the world, television, social media, YouTube. I’m coming for all of it.”

Fellow evictee Ramona described her exit as emotional and affirming, admitting she is adjusting to life outside the house.

Ramona is adjusting to life outside. (Cathy Pinnock)

“I am slowly reintegrating myself into the living of daily life. However, I am somewhat crushed by the eviction. Energetically, I had intended to go all the way,” she said.

“I was absolutely shocked, but to some extent it felt like relief. Whoever leaves the house is ready for the next chapter, so me being evicted solidified I’m ready.”

Reflecting on her overall experience, Ramona said the show allowed viewers to see her authentic self.

“I had such a blast in the house. I presented myself as who I really am. Being on the show gave me a platform where people could witness me daily,” she said.

Ramona says she had intended to go all the way. (Cathy Pinnock)

Among her standout moments were the wager presentations and arena games, which she said awakened her playful side.

“The games brought out my inner child. They challenged me mentally and allowed me to step into my strong points,” she said.

Ramona plans to focus on community-driven initiatives, including a youth boxing project and the launch of a fragrance line in support of the LGBTQI+ community while growing her social media presence beyond the show.

