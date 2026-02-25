“It felt like living in the past and the present at the same time,” says Mahoota.

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwaito legends, Trompies, reflect on passing the baton to amapiano stars and the rebirth of the genre. Picture:

Members of kwaito group Trompies (Mahoota, Spikiri, Donald Duck and Jakarumba) pass the baton to new-age amapiano musicians Toss, Scotts Maphuma, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa on their latest project, Pantsula For Life.

The EP captures the spirit of collaboration between generations, blending kwaito’s nostalgic roots with amapiano’s global momentum.

Mahoota speaks to Sowetan about preserving legacy, rebirth, longevity and paying it forward.

What inspired Pantsula For Life?

It’s about celebrating more than 32 years of the brand. Back when Trompies introduced the pantsula look, it wasn’t popular. We wanted to shape a narrative that people shouldn’t be judged by their looks. Pantsula is a South African tradition and today young boys and girls embrace it and make it fashionable, which is why we’re celebrating Pantsula For Life.

How does it feel seeing the style you pioneered become mainstream streetwear?

It feels like a job well done. We are proud that people adopted the culture organically. That’s why on the EP, a track like Bhemisa, featuring Scotts Maphuma, Bhudescar, uGeneral Official, Kabza De Small and Toss, is our lead track; it symbolises passing the torch to the next generation. Without us forcing it, young artists have embraced the culture themselves and taken it forward.

Kwaito legends, Trompies, reflect on passing the baton to amapiano stars and the rebirth of the genre. (Supplied.)

Do you think pantsula culture will ever go out of style?

Some things are timeless. Take All Star sneakers, for example — they’ve been around for decades and still connect generations. My daughter and I wear matching pairs. I don’t think the culture will go out of fashion; it will simply evolve and be modified over time.

Beyond fashion, what connects you with your daughter and younger fans?

Music is the biggest connector. When you go to festivals, you see young people singing our songs word-for-word. That inspired us to work with young producers on this project so the sound stays fresh while still rooted in kwaito. It helps the youth understand and connect with what we do.

How was it working with younger artists in the studio?

It was electrifying. The energy in the studio was incredible… it was different generations dancing to the same songs and creating together. We shared those moments on social media because the vibe was too special. This EP has five songs now and later we plan to add more and turn it into a full album.

The energy in the studio was incredible…it was different generations dancing to the same songs and creating together. — Mahoota

What emotions did you feel working with the amapiano artists?

It felt like living in the past and present at the same time. Seeing young artists push a movement similar to what we once had was emotional. It’s their time now, but the energy mirrors what kwaito once was. At the same time, kwaito itself is experiencing a rebirth with strong demand and bookings everywhere.

Kwaito legends, Trompies talk about the rebirth of the genre. (Supplied)

What lessons do you hope the next generation learns?

There are three key things: humility, respect and understanding that music is a business. Fame doesn’t last forever, so artists must invest and prepare for quieter seasons. Most importantly, they must love what they do because losing passion can lead to destructive habits and poor decisions.

How have you managed to stay relevant for over 30 years?

Love for the craft is what sustains you. After success comes maintenance, which requires humility, respect and treating music like a business. Staying active in the scene and collaborating with and respecting younger artists also keeps you connected and relevant.