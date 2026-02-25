WATCH | Why The City Makoti, Lasizwe, Primo, Robot Boii are the hottest content creators of 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anika “The City Makoti” Dambuza, Amahle-Imvelo Jaxa and Primo Baloyi are at the forefront of content creation in SA, employing a mix of innovation, creativity, relatability and consistency to garner viral superstardom with audiences scrolling through their timelines daily.

Their impact was celebrated in style on Tuesday afternoon at Artistry in Sandton, where 20 other content creators gathered for a vibrant celebration of digital storytelling and influence.

The trio, joined by Robot Boii, Thato Rampedi, Lasizwe Dambuza, Grace Mondlana, Mbali Nhlapho, Banele “Moghelingz” Ndaba, Onezwa Mbola, Tadeus Mbatha and others, topped the list for the inaugural Humanz Top 20 Awards — recognising content creators who are not only entertaining but also reshaping the country’s economy.

Robot Boii and Primo. (STEPHEN OBI SLS MEDIA)

“I always aim to break boundaries and push the narrative.” — Robot Boii

“I believe I’m relatable to the masses on social media because I represent most of their realities in various ways in this country, which is always nice to see online,” Dambuza said.

“My favourite content creator has to be Lasizwe because [in my head], we’re basically cousins. My algorithm is filled with mommy content and American creators, and I don’t even know why, but I love listening to their stories.”

Jaxa, who has made waves with her sharp commentary on politics and current affairs, was “feeling super excited that I made the list out of so many content creators in SA.

“I believe I’m a leading creator because of the angle I take, making political and social commentary accessible and fun. I think people feel I’ve opened a space for them to understand and know things.”

Baloyi reflected on the hard work that goes into having a consistent presence online.

“While there are a lot of content creators in SA, what separates me [from the rest] is my consistency and posting nonstop for the past six years,” he said.

“I was able to return to my love for football and incorporate it into my content, so it feels really nice to be recognised. Right now, my favourite content creator is Dedrick Bonolo; he’s put Pretoria on the map, and his impact is undeniable. He’s also a very funny guy whom I enjoy collaborating with from time to time.”

For Robot Boii, creativity is his calling, which he finds effortless and easy to embody.

“The level of creativity I have is probably why I’m one of the top leading content creators right now,” he said.

“I always aim to break boundaries and push the narrative. A lot of people can do what I do, but when that creative element is filtered through my lens, that’s what takes me to the top.”

Lasizwe Dambuza said the recognition was validation for the decade he had spent perfecting his online presence.

“I don’t know how I actually feel, but this award proves the 10 years I’ve put in,” he said.

“What’s sustained me is being myself; staying creative, innovative and reinventive. I know what I’m doing, and I’m having fun while doing it.

Grace Mondlana and Lasizwe. (STEPHEN OBI SLS MEDIA)

“My favourite content creators are Lerato Nkabinde and her mother; they’re hilarious, and they remind me of my brother, Lungile, and me. Their content always has me glued to my phone.”

