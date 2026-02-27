IN PICS | Music legends Hotstix, Skwatta Kamp, Mahotella Queens celebrate Gallo 100

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Dube Brothers, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Moses Ngwenya and Professor, at the Gallo Music 100th year celebration. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Veteran artists Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Hilda Tloubatla from Mahotella Queens, and Lebo “Shugasmakx” Mothibe and Nkosana “Bozza” Nkosi from Skwatta Kamp gathered on Thursday afternoon at Gallo Music’s headquarters in Illovo, Sandton, to toast the legendary label’s centenary celebration.

Sowetan caught up with the musicians to find out what 100 years of Gallo Music means:

What does 100 years of Gallo mean to you?

Hotstix: This is one of those very special moments. To be here at Gallo clearing 100 years is such a great milestone. This milestone that Gallo has achieved means they are the soundtrack of SA music for 100 years.

26/02/2026.Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, at the Gallo Music 100th year celebration. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Tloubatla: Gallo’s centenary milestone proves testament to its importance. For this record company to turn 100 years means it has been treating musicians nicely. Having been in this record label, I can say that it’s the right company that knows how to distribute musicians’ music the right way.

Shugasmakx: 100 years of Gallo means proudly SA music – storytelling, identity, history and groundbreaking moments within SA.

Bozza: It’s funny when you look at it. You’re stunned and realise that, “Oh, I’m actually a part of the 100 years”. It’s been almost 22 years since we released Umoya and it was released by Gallo.

Hilda Tloubatla of Mahotela Queens during the Gallo Music 100th year celebration. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

What does it mean to be a musician in 2026?

Hotstix: I’m grateful that I’ve made my contribution to the music industry, especially through Gallo — the past 50 years with the company have been worthwhile.

Tloubatla: Things will never change. Whether it’s 2026 or back then. From when I started to what I do now. Seeing that I was born a musician, since I was young in primary school, my teachers would fight that I join the choir… So, all that Gallo did was amplify my talent.

Inside Gallo Music’s 100th birthday celebration, honouring the archive that became the soundtrack of a nation. pic.twitter.com/s7rcJYDhkM — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 27, 2026

Shugasmakx: To be out there and create. If you don’t do it, AI will do it for you.

Nkosana "Bozza" Nkosi and Lebogang "Shugasmakx" Mothibe of the hip hop group Skwatta Kamp during Gallo Music 100th year celebration Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Bozza: As you can see, I still look 12. I still have dreams and have ambitions to achieve certain things within the music industry. I want to touch lives and as Skwatta Kamp, we have a crazy catalogue, which means we still have the responsibility to document history responsibly, but more than anything, we’re grateful that people are still streaming our music and are booking us even though our knees are still intact. [Laughs].

26/02/2026. Ebony and Ihhashi Elimhlophe at the Gallo Music 100th year celebration. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Who is your fave artist right now?

Hotstix: Kelvin Momo, who I’ve just discovered. I’m so inspired by him and his musical brilliance… actually, all of these young artists are doing amazingly. Kabza de Small is still someone I admire intensely.

Tloubatla: I rarely listen to music, but when I do, I listen to gospel. My first song, Go Busa Morena, has been and will always be my favourite.

Shugasmakx: I have to think long and hard on that one, but it has to be Maphorisa; he’s such a talent. He’s been doing it for so long across all genres since 2012.

26/02/2026. Cofounder of the Soul Brother, Black Moses Ngwenya, Hilda Tloubatla of Mahotela Queens and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse during the celebration of Gallo Music reaching 100 years Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Bozza: It has to be AKA. Driving here I was listening to his catalogue. I ended up curating what I made myself. Playing his music made me realise the genius and the talent that Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes had.

