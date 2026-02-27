Music legends celebrate Gallo 100

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Veteran artists Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Hilda Tloubatla from Mahotella Queens, and Lebo “Shugasmakx” Mothibe and Nkosana “Bozza” Nkosi from Skwatta Kamp gathered on Thursday afternoon at Gallo Music’s headquarters in Illovo, Sandton, to toast the legendary label’s centenary celebration. Sowetan caught up with the musicians to find out what 100 years of Gallo Music means:

What does 100 years of Gallo mean to you?

Hotstix: This is one of those very special moments. To be here at Gallo clearing 100 years is such a great milestone. This milestone that Gallo has achieved means they are the soundtrack of SA music for 100 years.

Tloubatla: Gallo’s centenary milestone proves testament to its importance. For this record company to turn 100 years means it has been treating musicians nicely. Having been in this record label, I can say that it’s the right company that knows how to distribute musicians’ music the right way.

Shugasmakx: 100 years of Gallo means proudly SA music – storytelling, identity, history and groundbreaking moments within SA.

Bozza: It’s funny when you look at it. You’re stunned and realise that, “Oh, I’m actually a part of the 100 years”. It’s been almost 22 years since we released Umoya and it was released by Gallo.

What does it mean to be a musician in 2026?

Hotstix: I’m grateful that I’ve made my contribution to the music industry, especially through Gallo — the past 50 years with the company have been worthwhile.

Tloubatla: Things will never change. Whether it’s 2026 or back then. From when I started to what I do now. Seeing that I was born a musician, since I was young in primary school, my teachers would fight that I join the choir… So, all that Gallo did was amplify my talent.

Shugasmakx: To be out there and create. If you don’t do it, AI will do it for you.

Bozza: As you can see, I still look 12. I still have dreams and have ambitions to achieve certain things within the music industry. I want to touch lives and as Skwatta Kamp, we have a crazy catalogue, which means we still have the responsibility to document history responsibly, but more than anything, we’re grateful that people are still streaming our music and are booking us even though our knees are still intact. [Laughs].

Who is your fave artist right now?

Hotstix: Kelvin Momo, who I’ve just discovered. I’m so inspired by him and his musical brilliance… actually, all of these young artists are doing amazingly. Kabza de Small is still someone I admire intensely.

Tloubatla: I rarely listen to music, but when I do, I listen to gospel. My first song, Go Busa Morena, has been and will always be my favourite.

Shugasmakx: I have to think long and hard on that one, but it has to be Maphorisa; he’s such a talent. He’s been doing it for so long across all genres since 2012.

Bozza: It has to be AKA. Driving here I was listening to his catalogue. I ended up curating what I made myself. Playing his music made me realise the genius and the talent that Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes had.