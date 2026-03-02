LISTEN | Marah Louw on discipline, unity in music industry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marah Louw’s journey in South African music has faced countless challenges, a reality few artists truly understand.

Speaking to Sowetan, she shared her candid views on the state of the industry, highlighting its competitive nature, the importance of discipline, and why unity among musicians is crucial.

Louw reflects on life in show business in 2026 and the resilience required to survive, ahead of the Unity Concert taking place at Orlando Amstel Arena in June. It will be headlined by Louw, PJ Powers, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and many more.

What are your views on SA’s music industry today?

Gosh, you know, I don’t want to be controversial. We’re doing a Unity Concert so we can unify people. I’ve got my views about certain things that I think could have been done differently to empower the young people. But sometimes they close all doors for you.

The music industry is very difficult… it’s a dog-eat-dog industry. You need to be disciplined, not reliant on anybody, and work on your craft. And you need to respect your audience because they are the ones who put bread on your table.

How important is the image for artists?

Some people might think it’s petty, how you present yourself, but how you look, how you dress, and how you take care of your health is critical as an artist. When you get on that stage, you need to look larger-than-life. It’s got to be extravagant. That’s why it’s called show business. And the main advice for young artists: avoid drugs. They might help for a couple of minutes on stage, but they’re destructive [in the long run].

Will the industry improve?

I hope it will change. We’ve all made mistakes, and sometimes you must refuse certain invitations that could lead you astray. Taking care of your craft is vital, but taking care of how you present yourself is also important. I’ve never claimed to be a songwriter; I rely on others to write my songs. But I survive, get booked and travel, always giving credit where it’s due.

Thoughts on amapiano’s rise and sampling old music, particularly of legends?

You know, I don’t know the difference or what amapiano is [laughs]. But to be honest, music is passed on. Old music has a way of coming back and we see it being reimagined by the younger generation. As for sampling old songs; I fully support it. Young people can take any song I did and give it a today-and-now sound. That’s how music evolves.

Why does unity matter?

It’s very important, not just in show business but for the country. We are not united, and that’s the truth. Unity is crucial right now. In our industry, it’s tough; professionalism and showing up as a star matter. The minute you enter show business, you must take and have that mindset.

How’s life as a veteran artist in 2026?

One of the most important things is discipline, which I continue to personify despite the many years in the music industry. My passion is what fuels me this many years later.

How would you like to be remembered one day?

I hope people can remember me for my honesty, for being honest and my ability to speak my truth… because it’s natural. No one is perfect in this world.

Hopes for 2026?

My hopes and dreams are simple: to keep singing, to walk unaided, and to boogie on stage. I wish for health — for myself, all artists, and the country. We should focus on making it better, especially for the next generation.