WATCH | Ilano unpacks ‘snatching wigs’ as Big Brother Mzansi’s first openly trans contestant

Recently evicted housemate Ilano opens up the highs and lows in the Big Brother Mzansi house and her plans to become successful.

Big Brother Mzansi’s latest evictee, Ilano Sky, who made history as the first openly trans woman on the show, says she’s proud of “snatching wigs” in the seven weeks she was in the house.

In an interview with Sowetan on Monday morning, the KZN contestant revealed that the show further affirmed her as a voice of change.

“Bear in mind, that was not a trans show, let’s start there. Nor was it a gay show or an LGBTQI+ show. Hence, I simply decided to be me. I never wanted to make being [a trans woman] a thing on the show,” she said.

“One thing about us, the LGBTQI+ community, is that people often tend to sway differently and choose not to vote for you because of your sexuality. So, I was conscious about that and didn’t want it to be the main focus. Those who knew, knew.”

Recently evicted 'Big Brother Mzansi' contestant Ilano shares her journey of highs and lows in the house and her aspirations for success. (Supplied)

Ilano’s game plan was to keep viewers entertained and emerge as being memorable without making her gender and identity the focal point.

“Honestly, there were some girls who were very classist, and I saw right through them. I remember when they were placing girls who they’d date; I wasn’t part of their category, but that didn’t deter my spirit because I knew I had a banging body and outfits that always ate,” she laughed.

“I knew I didn’t enter Big Brother to entertain any transphobia. I wanted to immerse myself in the experience and to live in the moment by staying true to myself.”

Ilano says she stayed confident in her style during her stay at the Big Brother house (Supplied.)

Ilano added that her experience on the show was, for the most part, great.

“I’m truly grateful for this experience. I made it to week seven. I have no regrets. Whatever I did in the house needed to be done; I have no fear or any doubts. I took on the tasks handed out by Big Brother: the wages, the presentations, the acting, and the cooking, which I enjoyed quite a lot and found so therapeutic. I’m not going to lie; I enjoyed 70% of my time on Big Brother,” she said.

“The only thing that I hated about the house was when Biggie didn’t punish people who were guilty of something. He punished us as a collective, which was hard to take, because some of us listened to instructions and were trying to do our best. It felt like I was rolling forward yet taking two steps back, but that’s how Big Brother is. It’s a group experiment in a way, and I got that.”

Her many hairstyles and glam look also stole the show, which she hopes will secure her a spot in showbiz.

“I came in with 15 to 20 wigs and used most of them. I had two left, which I had reserved for the other weeks had I not been evicted,” she laughs.

“But, on the real, I want to see myself working in the media industry. The vision is to present myself in that way. I want to try my hand at radio and television as well as acting… there’s a role waiting for me, I believe, and an emceeing gig.“

