Brandon Aura redefines African folk-pop – inspired by Oliver Mtukudzi, Msaki and Zahara

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brandon Aura, fuelled by the legacy of Oliver Mtukudzi and inspired by the raw talent of Zahara and the soulful depth of Msaki, is crafting African folk-pop in a way that’s impossible to ignore.

At 25, the singer-songwriter blends heritage, healing and raw honesty into his intimate yet powerful African folk-pop music that’s gradually growing traction.

In an interview with Sowetan, the rising star opened up about his musical journey, the influences that shaped him and his vision for 2026.

Who is Brandon Aura and where does your musical ear come from?

I am a storyteller shaped by emotion. I’ve always felt things deeply, but I didn’t always know how to process them. Music became the place where pain, confusion, hope and healing could exist without judgment.

My ear for music comes from listening beyond sound… listening to silence, to spirit, to the stories hidden between lyrics. I grew up around African storytelling traditions where music carries history and healing; that foundation shaped how I hear and create today.

How have Zimbabwean and SA cultures shaped your sound?

Zimbabwe gave me spiritual grounding. Artists such as Oliver Mtukudzi carried culture and legacy in their sound and that depth influenced how seriously I take meaning in my own music. SA exposed me to powerful and emotionally intelligent voices like Zahara and Msaki. They showed me that African folk music can be soft yet commanding, intimate yet powerful. Their vulnerability helped me embrace my own. Both cultures shaped me into an artist who values roots, storytelling and atmosphere equally.

Brandon Aura on stage performing. (Supplied)

How would you describe your musical style and how has it evolved?

Being a 25-year-old, I’d best describe my style as emotional alternative folk-pop; minimal, atmospheric and intentional. It evolved when I stopped trying to perform emotion and started living it. Artists such as Passenger [Michael David Rosenberg, an English singer-songwriter known for his folk-rock, indie-folk and indie-pop style] influenced my appreciation for stripped-back storytelling; just the voice, guitar and truth. Zahara’s raw honesty and Msaki’s spiritual softness taught me restraint and depth.

Now, I create space in my music. Most of all, music is directly linked to my life in real time.

What does it mean to be a transformative voice in African folk-pop?

It means staying authentic in a world that constantly pushes trends. Being vulnerable in African music without compromising who I am. If I’m contributing to this space, I want it to be through honesty and emotional intelligence.

African men aren’t always encouraged to express softness publicly. If my music can make vulnerability feel strong, then I’m doing something meaningful.

When did you realise music was your calling and what shaped your journey?

Music became my refuge. I’ve always had difficulty processing everything I’ve experienced. Instead of carrying it silently, I poured it into melodies. Music became the place I could run to and reimagine a better world… a softer world.

Brandon Aura. (Supplied. )

If you could share the stage with any musician, who would it be and why?

Without hesitation, definitely Msaki or Ed Sheeran. Her artistry carries intention and spirituality. Sharing a stage with Msaki would feel like alignment; like standing beside someone who understands that music is sacred, not just performance. That would be a full-circle moment for me.

What are your biggest personal and musical goals for 2026?

For 2026, my vision is clear: to release my next single and follow it with my album, a body of work that truly represents who I am right now.

I want the single to introduce people to this deeper, more intentional version of me. And the album that’s the full story: the healing, the growth, the vulnerability, the reimagined world I’ve been building through sound.

Beyond releases, I want to tour more, especially outside of SA and connect with audiences globally. Personally, I want balance to grow without losing myself. If I can expand while staying rooted in truth, that’s success to me.