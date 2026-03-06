Nakai Nakai opens up on romance with Toss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rapper Nadia Nakai has addressed the social media buzz surrounding her and Toss after their Valentine’s Day video left fans speculating about a possible romance.

Speaking to Sowetan ahead of the upcoming season of reality TV Tropika Island of Treasure in June, Nakai set the record straight that she’s not dating Toss.

The rapper is among the celebrities taking part in the new season alongside former Miss SA Lalela Mswane, Inimba actor Sandile Mahlangu, Shaka Ilembe star Wiseman Mncube, media personality Amanda du-Pont and Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

Sowetan: Why did you say ‘yes’ to joining the show?

Nadia Nakai: I’ve done a lot in the industry so far in the 10-plus years I’ve been here, and one thing I haven’t done is a reality game show of this kind. So, it was an easy “yes” for me. I’m fully aware of what’s expected of me and having been a fan, I know I need to bring it. I don’t want to lie, I am scared, I’m panicking… it’s a game of strength, memory and agility, so I’m hoping to do my best.

Sowetan: Are you intimidated by your competitors on the show?

Nakai: Of course, are you kidding me? We have Caster as a competitor. She’s a professional athlete, a whole world champion, and competing is what she does for a living, so that can easily intimidate anyone. Have you seen how much stamina she has? Gosh!

Sowetan: What can viewers expect from your addition to the show?

Nakai: A lot of crying, I cry a lot… I’m overly sensitive but I’ll try my best to keep my head in the game and not be too stressed about everything that’s thrown my way. I guess I’ll see how it goes.

Sowetan: We’ve seen you blowing up the socials, what’s happening between you and Toss?

Nakai: [Laughs], Nothing really. We are not dating. He just asked me to be his video vixen for his new song and I agreed. When we were shooting the video, I could see how nervous and shy he was, so I kissed him to make him feel more comfortable and feel relaxed, and somehow those visuals blew up and went viral. People somehow drew their own perception on that Valentine’s video which isn’t anything there really.

In the same breath, I’m truly grateful that it went viral because it somehow freed me from the mourning period that people expected me to stay in. I needed that freedom of people finally seeing me with someone besides AKA. I’m ready to move on and I expect people to allow me to do that and explore another love story.

What can we expect from you in 2026?

Nakai: I’m definitely more focused on my makeup line. So, I’m pushing that heavily… but when it comes to music, I’m still waiting to feel inspired, especially in the genre that I love, which is hip-hop. At the moment, I’m very bored and uninspired… nothing really fascinates me to pen down a song or hit the studio.

