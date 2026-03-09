LISTEN | Lorcia Cooper excited to see Coloured stories told

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having first broken into the industry as the dancing sensation called Charmaine on Backstage, seasoned actress Lorcia Cooper says her latest role as Rochelle Booysen in Paradys may be one of the timidest yet nurturing characters she has played to date.

The 47-year-old thespian, also known for portraying the cutthroat prison boxing champion and gang leader Tyson in prison drama Lockdown, is relishing the opportunity to step into a very different kind of role: a mother navigating family and community struggles in the new SABC2 drama.

Lorcia Cooper plays Tyson on 'Lockdown'. (Supplied)

In an interview with Sowetan, Cooper talks about her new character and how it offers an opportunity to celebrate the Coloured community in ways she claims have rarely been seen on free-to-air television before.

Sowetan: What does it mean to you to be part of a show that celebrates the Coloured community?

Cooper: It’s incredible. I’m really elated to be part of something that truly celebrates the Coloured community on free-to-air TV. It’s the first show of its kind, and it’s telling stories from a human perspective, not stereotypes.

Being on set, I fell in love with the variety of different accents, dialects, languages, and mannerisms that Coloured people have. It really debunks the notion that there’s only one type of Coloured person. That diversity is beautiful, and it makes the storytelling richer and more authentic.

Seasoned actress Lorcia Cooper takes on the role of Rochelle Booysen in Paradys. (Supplied.)

Sowetan: What drew you to Rochelle’s character?

Cooper: Honestly, it was a no-brainer. I’ve always spoken about the lack of opportunities for Coloured actors, so to be part of a show that does it right from the stories to the representation felt very God-ordained.

Rochelle is strong, nurturing and deeply human. Her story isn’t about stereotypes; it’s about mothers and daughters, families, and community struggles… themes everyone can relate to. That’s why I knew I had to be part of it.

Sowetan: How has the role influenced you personally?

Cooper: Playing Rochelle has been grounding. It taught me patience, empathy and how to hold space for others; on and off screen.

Working closely with Sharne Coetzee [as my on-screen daughter] has been really special. I see a reflection of myself in her energy and passion. It also reminded me of my very first role as Charmaine on Backstage. Being able to guide Sharne through her fairly new journey in television has been one of the most rewarding parts of this experience.

Sowetan: What has stood out for you most about being on set?

The cast are not only talented but incredibly warm and supportive. That energy translates on screen… you can feel it in the story.

I also love the variety I get to see every day: different dialects, accents, ways of speaking, and mannerisms. It reminds me that Coloured communities are not a monolith, and the show celebrates that diversity beautifully.

Sowetan: Do you see Paradys as a new chapter for SABC2 dramas?

Cooper: Absolutely. It’s the first of its kind on free-to-air TV, authentically representing Coloured communities and speaking multiple Afrikaans dialects alongside English.

The stories could exist anywhere in SA. It’s universal yet deeply rooted, giving audiences something they’ve rarely seen before; and I’m proud to be part of that.

Lorcia Cooper. (Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Sowetan: Is there a role you’d like to play in the future?

Yes, I’d love to play a female villain; someone slightly demented, off the wall. Men often get unhinged villain roles, but women rarely do. I want to take on something diabolical, dark, and unexpected — that would be my dream challenge.