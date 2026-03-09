‘That house is draining’: The Don and King Wanda kiss ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ goodbye

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Big Brother Mzansi‘s latest evictee, The Don, is glad to have made the top 10, but says there is also a sense of relief, as the house was “draining”.

The Soweto-born housemate, whose real name is Sihle Sishi, was axed from the 24/7 reality show along with King Wanda on Sunday after eight weeks.

When I walked into the house, the goal was top 10, and I’m so grateful that I reached my goal. — King Wanda

Speaking to Sowetan on Monday morning, The Don said his elimination was not a shock.

“To be honest, I kind of expected it from Friday,” he said.

“Usually when I’m nominated, that’s when I feel anxious. But this weekend I was like, ‘Whatever happens, happens. I’m already in the top 10.

“That house is draining as hell. You’re there without a phone, away from your family, and you’re living with strangers for weeks. Everyone is used to being the main character in their own lives, so everyone wants to stand out.”

According to him, navigating different personalities and energies in such a confined environment made the experience emotionally exhausting.

“I’m someone who feels energy a lot. Sometimes you realise your energy and someone else’s just don’t align. Living like that for such a long time and not knowing who to trust is … honestly, tiring.”

The 24-year-old from Dube said he was proud of making it in the house for two months.

“Shout out to myself. I made it this far, and I’m super proud,” he laughed.

King Wanda, real name Wanda Gumede, having garnered a reputation for being an instigator in the house, echoed The Don’s sentiments about leaving.

“Oh man, listen, I’m happy to be out of that house,” he laughed.

“I’m actually looking at cars, seeing trees, [and getting] fresh air outside. I am over the moon. I can’t wait to see my daughter tomorrow. When I walked into the house, literally the goal was top 10, and I’m so grateful that I reached my goal.

“I don’t think I was ever the instigator. I’m just an honest person who likes pointing out the truth … and unfortunately, that rubs people the wrong way.”

King Wanda added that looking at pictures of his daughter helped him stay sane in the house.

King Wanda leaves the Big Brother Mzansi house with a smile. (Supplied.)

“Whenever I felt like it was getting heavy, I’d just go and look at her pictures. And also allowing myself to cry sometimes. I’d chill by the pool, sunglasses on, and let it out. That’s how I regulated my emotions,” he said.

On relationships formed in the house, he explained that alliances happened naturally rather than by design.

“The first friendships I had was with Ofentse and Lawredo … then I found myself with Ashay, The Don, Mshefane and Bravo B. Nothing was strategic; it just happened,” he said.

King Wanda also opened up about his ambitions beyond Big Brother Mzansi.

“Before acting is music for me. I’ve been recording since 2024, and now, after the show, I have a lot of music to release. I hope to get a record deal, which would mean more than R2m to me. Acting will come next. I’m ready to take on any role,” he said.

The Don (Supplied)

“I would love Que to win. I love dreamers, and he has a story that needs money. Unfortunately, I think viewers will make Thandeka win, but I’d love to see Que take it.”