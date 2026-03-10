How Umafikizolo turned heartbreak into a hit with ‘Uyoncengwa Unyoko’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maskandi favourite Umafikizolo believes his three nominations in the Metro FM Music Awards mark a turning point in his career. The Uyoncengwa Unyoko singer speaks to Sowetan about keeping the genre alive, his creative process and channelling heartbreak into his art.

What do your nominations (song of the year, best maskandi and best viral challenge) mean?

It made me so happy to see that my brand and name are growing. It also made me feel so happy to see myself alongside other big names. These awards are big and revered, so these nominations mean it’s the beginning of many amazing things for me.

Where does your love for music come from?

Music was something we listened to at home, particularly maskandi, especially before I went to school. I’d come back home and envision the type of songs I’d compose and sing. I’d alternate between different genres, from house to gqom at the height of its popularity. I also managed to get a studio where I could do my demos, which further honed my skill and ear for music. I’d always listen to different genres for inspiration but leaned more on maskandi.

How do you keep your sound authentic and modern at the same time?

The way I’m going at it is to listen and familiarise myself with other musicians’ songs, not only maskandi. I also go on Facebook to check what could be worrying South Africans and come up with a topic from there. If I notice that the majority of them are being dribbled by love, I’ll then write a song talking about that. I’ll write a song that will help make them feel better and less stressed, lonely or worried.

What inspired Uyoncengwa Unyoko?

Most of my songs are about love and what I’m currently going through; this way, it helps me to get over my issues. I wrote this song, in particular, during a time I needed a release from a relationship I was in. As many would say, I was “going through it”, and this song was born through that pain and misery. I’m glad I composed that song; it helped me see how easy it is to let go and dance through your pain with a song.

Why do young people connect with your music?

My music is easy to take in, especially my style of singing. People resonate with it because it takes you back to a moment in time when you felt some sort of emotion that makes you feel better after listening to it. It’s one of the best traits as a musician.

Who would you like to collaborate with?

When I collaborate with an artist, it’s usually an artist from another genre, not necessarily maskandi. I am a musician who enjoys working alone, and considering that I’ve just burst into the industry, I still need to prove myself and showcase who I truly am.

If you win the best maskandi award, how will you celebrate?

I feel very lucky to have been nominated in more than one category. I told myself that if I don’t get to win this category, at least I’ll have the viral challenge category and song of the year; so, looking at the other nominees in the best maskandi category, the competition is tough, but I guess time will tell if I’ll win or not. The other artists have a much bigger brand.