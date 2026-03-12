Next-big-thing: Khaya Dube – from school stage to Joburg Film Festival nod

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rising filmmaker Khaya Dube is one of the disruptors shaping the future of African storytelling after winning the Young Voices Competition at the Joburg Film Festival (JFF) for his short film Umxoxiso last week. Sowetan gets to know the young creative force.

How did your love for storytelling begin?

Growing up, my friends and I would do role-playing games where we recreated movies or pretended to be superheroes. Without realising it at the time, I was usually the one guiding where the story would go. In primary school, I was shy, but in grade 6, my teacher put me on stage for a theatre performance. I was extremely nervous, yet that’s where I started finding my voice. Later, when I attended Roosevelt High School, we had an annual production called Night of the Stars, which helped me grow more confident in the creative space.

Who helped shape your journey into filmmaking?

Actor Motlatsi Mafatse played a big role early on. He was one of the judges at our Night of the Stars showcase in 2019 and told me he saw something in my performance that I didn’t see in myself. He connected me with director Sithembiso Mathenjwa, who directed 9 Memeza, and that became my first real exposure to filmmaking. [Actor] Sisa Hewana was also an important part of the journey, and we later collaborated again on my graduation film, On Edge. Those experiences helped shape my path in the industry.

Khaya Dube. (Supplied)

What inspired Umxoxiso?

The story is inspired by the lived experiences shared by people around me. After completing my studies at AFDA, I wanted to tell stories that felt intimate and rooted in real life. One of the storytelling elements comes from a childhood game where my cousins and I would sit in a circle listening to dramatic stories while the storyteller tapped a rock or pen on the ground. It made me realise how performance is embedded in African storytelling traditions. The film also explores themes such as grief, loss and the impact of suicide on young people. Also, a conversation with my mother helped shape the direction of the story when she pointed out how communities are losing young people without openly discussing it.

How does it feel to win the Young Voices Competition?

It was overwhelming in the best possible way. The film was created with very limited resources; it took us a day to shoot, but everyone involved was very passionate about telling the story. I decided to submit it on Christmas Day even though the deadline was less than a month away. When the film’s name was announced, I was shaking because I didn’t expect it to go that far. It felt surreal and affirmed that storytelling with intention matters.

What advice do you have for fellow young filmmakers?

Believe in the stories you want to tell and start creating with the people around you. Don’t wait for permission or for the industry to open doors. In many ways, we are the industry ourselves. Take risks while you’re young, experiment and allow yourself to learn from your mistakes. Passion and collaboration are powerful starting points.

Khaya Dube. (Supplied)

What’s next for you?

I’m in pre-production for a new experimental short film called Gida! It explores dance, African spirituality and the relationship between masculinity and femininity in young male creatives. I’m also directing a theatre production with the Franklin Players Community Theatre in Roosevelt Park, where I was recently appointed chairperson. It’s a community platform that allows emerging creatives to tell their stories and develop their skills.