Lalah Hathaway to perform in SA at Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek

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Grammy Award-winning US singer Lalah Hathaway is set to headline a rare live act in collaboration with acclaimed pianist and producer Robert Glasper and another special guest, Bilal, at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek later this month.

The historic festival, founded in Switzerland, will make its African debut from March 27 to 29 in the picture-perfect Franschhoek Valley, where nearly 40 global icons, African innovators and rising stars will gather for a weekend that promises pure musical opulence.

Joining Hathaway in the lineup are internationally acclaimed artists Matt Hansen and Tigran Hamasyan, alongside Franschhoek’s own rising talent, Caleb Dlamini & Friends.

In a statement to Sowetan, festival co-founder Raffaella Goedvolk said the final programme perfectly captures Montreux’s essence.

“What excites us most is the meeting of generations; from globally celebrated artists to young musicians such as Caleb Dlamini, who represent the future of South African jazz,” Goedvolk said.

“That has always been the magic of Montreux: extraordinary artists, unexpected collaborations and the feeling that something special can happen at any moment.”

Hansen, a singer-songwriter whose heartfelt storytelling and emotionally charged songs have earned him millions of fans on TikTok and streaming platforms, will bring a fresh, contemporary energy to the Arches Stage on Friday night: a performance expected to resonate with first-time Montreux-goers and younger audiences discovering jazz in a whole new light.

At the Jazz Village stage, inside a historic church, Armenian pianist and composer Hamasyan will mesmerise audiences with his genre-blending brilliance.

Winner of the 2003 Solo Piano Competition of the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation, Hamasyan has since carved out a reputation as one of the most inventive jazz voices of his generation.

Adding local flavour to the festival is 17-year-old drummer prodigy Caleb Dlamini, leading his ensemble Caleb Dlamini & Friends. The collective represents the next wave of South African jazz, and Dlamini’s inclusion underscores the festival’s commitment to nurturing future talent.

The band also features young talents from the Franschhoek Uncorked Music Academy, including 13-year-old saxophonist Graigan Papier, who will make a special cameo during Kesivan Naidoo’s amaBig Band Experience.

Over the weekend, the festival will unfold across multiple stages in the Cape Winelands, blending live performances with DJs, vinyl selectors, exceptional food, wine and immersive cultural experiences.

The eclectic lineup also includes Ezra Collective, Róisín Murphy, Salif Keita, Wet Wet Wet, Thandiswa Mazwai, Stacey Kent, Mandisi Dyantyis, DJ Kent, DJ Zinhle, Msaki, Jesse Clegg, Moonchild Sanelly, Boohle, Vusi Mahlasela and Madala Kunene.