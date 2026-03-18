LISTEN | From taxis to chart-topper: MaWhoo’s meteoric rise to stardom

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Local music’s go-to vocalist, MaWhoo, has gone from catching taxis to her first gigs in 2022 to securing seven nominations for the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards.

Known for hits like Bengicela, Uzizwa Kanjan, Thokoza and Amabhoza, the 31-year-old singer is nominated for Best Female Artist, Song of the Year (two nominations: Bengicela and Uzizwa Kanjani), Best Dance (Bengicela and Uzizwa Kanjani), Best Collaboration and Best Lekompo (for Leskandi 2.0).

How does it feel to be a top-nominated artist for the Metro FM Music Awards?

You can have talent and all that, but recognition is also very important. People recognising your craft is something else; I’m utterly grateful and I feel seen.

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Where were you when you found out?

Shortly after my performance at the nominations announcement event. I wasn’t expecting it. When my team said to me, “You just got nominated… four times” [excluding two double nominations and one for Leskandi 2.0] I was like, “Oh my God, you’re amazing”. The categories are big and it also makes me happy to be a part of a lekompo song, which shows how versatile I am.

Which categories are most important for you to win?

[Laughs] I have to say, all of them, but the lekompo one [Leskandi 2.0] is the most important because it’s the first lekompo song I’ve ever done and it’s now nominated, which means I’m on the right track in terms of my sound and reach.

MaWhoo. (X (Twitter))

You’ve embraced new sounds like lekompo and 3-step. What drew you to them?

It’s undeniable that lekompo is one of the biggest sounds in SA now... that’s why I decided to jump on that song. Lekompo and 3-step are all you hear. They’ve truly taken over the scene and as artists, we need to merge with these genres.

I kept telling myself to keep going and push. — MaWhoo

What headspace were you in when creating songs such as Bengicela, Uzizwa Kanjan, Thokoza and Amabhoza?

The boys [GL_Ceejay and Thukuthela] came in; I was at a studio camp and then they said they wanted me to jump on a song. I was going through a phase where I wanted God to show Himself in my life. After singing the first note, I realised that everyone in the studio was going through the same situation.

Did you ever imagine reaching this level of success?

No, I didn’t. I started from nothing and I didn’t know I was going to get to this level. I remember taking taxis to my gigs back in 2022. Some things that come from God sometimes take time, but I knew I’d become successful. I’m surprised that the life I live now has surpassed my expectations.

How long have you been in the spotlight?

It’s been close to four years now. I remember when I was staying in a small bedroom; I’d pray for times like these. People looked at me and thought that all of this happened overnight, but they don’t know there was a time when I was broke.

When I dropped my first song in 2019, I didn’t get gigs for almost two years while other artists were getting gigs, but I wasn’t jealous; I kept telling myself to keep going and push.

What’s next for you?

I’m working on some projects with different international artists. I can’t really talk much about it, but I’m so excited for the song that I’m working on.

It’s going to drop on March 27, and it’ll be the first song I’m dropping this year. I’m also planning my own event on May 9 with a live performance… it’s going to be a symphonic experience.