LISTEN | Ama Qamata transforms into DRC-born boxer Safi in new film

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Ama Qamata recently made her mark at the premiere of Fight Like a Girl in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the film inspired by real events follows her character Safi, a young woman escaping forced labour in an illegal mineral mine.

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Having captured audiences in Gomora and Blood & Water, Qamata now steps into international cinema, and this is how she is doing it: portraying pro boxer Lukongo Safi.

What was it like attending the film’s premiere?

Having the premiere in Congo was very special because we shot it there, and it’s a unique story about women affected by war and turmoil. For people in the country to see it and embrace it was incredible.

This movie was shot in 2022, but it’s still relevant in 2026 because it tells an important story.

This is probably one of the most fulfilling roles I’ve ever done, not for me, but because I can see the impact on the people whose story we’re telling.

What drew you to the role?

I wanted to challenge myself. I felt like I was mostly known for teen roles, and I wanted to do something completely different. I had to learn boxing, and shooting in Congo was a completely different experience in itself.

Safi’s resilience drew me in, and I knew I had to portray a young woman who was discovering herself amid hardship. The story is about empowerment, but also friendship, love and humanity.

It shows a different side of life in conflict zones: people living, loving, surviving, not just struggling.

13 October 2025. Ama Qamata speaks to Sunday Times about her acting career, future prospects and being the new face of Loreal. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

What was it like working with Hakeem Kae-Kazim?

Hakeem is amazing, a gentleman and incredible to watch perform. He brought depth to his character.

Shooting was intense; at one point, we were chased away by rebels because some of the crew were Rwandese. That was scary but unforgettable.

How did the film expand you as an actor?

It expanded my craft immensely. Africa is diverse, and collaborating across countries allows authentic storytelling. From the start, I wanted to represent Africa on a global stage.

Even though the director auditioned Congolese girls, I was told my audition fit perfectly. They chose to film in Congo rather than South Africa, which made the story more authentic and real.

What should audiences take away from Safi’s story?

There was a huge responsibility to carry such an authentic story, as these are real lives, not fictional characters. This might be a spoiler, but Safi doesn’t win the championship, but she wins in life; her journey is about resilience and strength.

Young women watching the film can see that enduring, surviving and coming out on top is its own victory.

Blood and Water Actress, Ama Qamata at the Now You See Me premiere at Monte Casino. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

How did your bond with the real Safi influence your performance?

She is like my sister now. Training with her for boxing and seeing her strength firsthand was inspiring. She supported everything I did and encouraged me when I was unsure. Watching her fight was mesmerising; a completely different person emerges.

Our bond gave me insight into her courage and humanity, which I tried to honour in my portrayal.

What was transformative about the experience?

Learning boxing, shooting in Congo and seeing the story’s impact on audiences pushed me beyond what I knew I could do.

I’ve also made a list of roles I want to play next…anything that challenges me, especially period pieces or roles requiring transformation. This project reminded me why I love what I do.