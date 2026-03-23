LISTEN | ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ runner-up Thandeka: ‘I’m the undisputed Bazozwa Queen’

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Despite falling short of winning Big Brother Mzansi on Sunday, Thandeka Tshabalala maintains that she is the undisputed “Bazozwa queen” after emerging as the archvillain of season six.

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Her archrival Liema Pantsi was crowned champion, walking away with the R2m cash prize. The 30-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal speaks to Sowetan about her villain era.

Thandeka and Liema on stage during the 'Big Brother Mzansi' finale on Sunday night. (Cathy Pinnock)

How are you feeling now that it’s over?

Exhausted, overwhelmed, seeing different faces for the first time in two months. So, crazy, but feeling very good — excited at the same time and grounded.

You were so close. How do you feel about losing?

First of all, I am the Bazozwa Queen. That’s just the truth of it. I came there to be me and I already said I’m a winner. Liema came in with followers; I came in alone. I’m still the Bazozwa Queen, so I’m happy for her.

Did you think you had it in the bag?

I would have won had Liema not had a fanbase and had we all started from ground zero. Yeah, I would have definitely won, 100%.

Was the game fair?

No one should be disqualified in my book, because that’s a cheat. Liema already had a fan base and was being redeemed from last season’s exit. She felt robbed when she left, in a way because she wanted to compete until the very end. But yes, it was a fair game and it was about her redemption.

Power couple Mmeli Khumalo and Thandeka Tshabalala. (Supplied)

How did you feel when the winner was announced?

It was shocking. I would have been surprised even if it were me. Liema’s fan base pushed very hard for her and I didn’t know anything about it. I also got to realise how many people actually supported me. It was truly humbling.

Why were you and Liema constantly at loggerheads?

I feel it was her strategy to fight with me. She’s played the game before but I came in to be me. Some arguments were personal, some about advocating for housemates’ safety, like food hygiene. She felt she had the authority, I just felt I had to stand my ground. It was calculated on both sides but she knew her strategy was going to work to approach me instead of other housemates.

Were you a victim or a villain in the house?

Was I a victim? Yes, during the clique thing. Have I been a villain? I don’t think so. But if provoked, expect a reaction … sometimes it comes out as explosive.

You found love in the house; tell us about that.

Yes, I found love. I didn’t come in looking for it but Mmeli and I built something real, talking about communication, balance, dominance and submission, and we kept a childlike wonder type of relationship. We would hug, kiss, play around … and yeah, we fell in love. I can’t wait to see him.

What friendships are you taking from the house?

Definitely Ramona, she’s a true friend. We were real with each other. Funnily enough, Ilano, Tumi the Barber and Que, even though there were hiccups, but we reconciled. I take real, honest friendships with me.

What would you like to say to your supporters?

I love them … thank you for seeing me for me, for humanising me and for keeping me going every single time I wanted to quit. I am a winner because of them.

What’s next for you?

I plan to split my time between Europe (Italy) and SA. I want to explore opportunities, inspire people and focus on business, growth and money. I love working; I don’t like relying on anyone.