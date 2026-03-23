LISTEN | Big Brother Mzansi champion Liema to spend R2m win on travel, home makeover and foundation

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Thandeka and Liema on stage at the Big Brother Mzansi finale on Sunday night.

Big Brother Mzansi season six champion Liema Pantsi plans to spend her R2m prize money on travel, renovating her grandmother’s home and expanding her foundation for young women.

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Her victory is also a tale of second chances after she took a gamble in 2024 that saw her exit season four when she was given two options: take R250,000 and leave the game or decline the offer and continue to compete for the R2m prize money. She took the money and abruptly left that season.

Fresh off her win, she breaks her silence to Sowetan on all the drama that went down in the house, including her rivalry with runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala.

Why did you come back?

I didn’t have nice memories in my previous season. I didn’t even make real connections. So, I wanted to go back for redemption; to play differently, enjoy myself and make genuine connections. I wanted to finish the race strongly. People were talking about the possibility of me winning, so I wanted to prove it could happen. Also, after leaving season four with R250,000, I wanted to complete my story and show I could go all the way.

Liema Pantsi wins 'Big Brother Mzansi, Bazozwa'. (Cathy PINNOCK)

Did you think you would win?

No. It was a new season with new people and I’ve also grown up from the person I was two years ago. I was hopeful but quite doubtful because there were so many strong personalities. I wasn’t sure if people liked me, so winning this came as a shock.

How did you handle being at constant loggerheads with Thandeka?

I told myself I wouldn’t shrink for anyone or make her feel comfortable. She was already confident and had support, so I decided that if she came for me or my people, I’d stand my ground. Emotionally, it was draining, but I reminded myself to focus on my own game and not let the tension distract me. It made me stronger and more intentional with my moves in the house.

Are you on good terms?

At the moment, we’re fine. We haven’t talked about past issues yet, but we’re moving forward. We shall see about friendship later; I don’t know. But for now, we’re just okay, just being girls.

What was the psychological experience of 10 weeks in the house?

It was overwhelming. Sometimes I needed a moment, so I’d sit quietly in the dining room or lock myself in the diary room or the toilet. Especially in the beginning, you couldn’t have time to yourself. I learnt that I’m strong-minded. Otherwise, I could have gone crazy.

What did you enjoy most in the house?

I loved everything: the tasks, weekly challenges, parties, making jokes, genuine friendships. I even learnt how to swim.

Liema Pantsi elated about her win. (Cathy PINNOCK)

Who did you miss the most?

I missed my mom; she’s my best friend. I also missed my boyfriend and my brother. When our videos got revoked, I was hurt because I just wanted to hear their voices. But I kept going and stayed strong.

What is your biggest takeaway from being on ‘Big Brother’?

My top three lessons are alliances are important, never shrink to make others comfortable, and have fun — it’s just a game. I learnt so much about myself and surprised myself in many moments. It was truly worth it.

What would you like to say to your supporters?

I’m so proud to come from the Eastern Cape. I’m happy they supported me all the way. I never imagined this happening in my life. I’m so shocked, but grateful.

Liema Pantsi. (Supplied)

What’s next for you?

I’m coming for everything. My priority right now is my foundation. I also want to be a UN ambassador, travel the world, help people and make a positive impact. I hope to work with more brands, release new music and explore acting.