Scandal! star Mamarumo Marokane feels Safta nomination is a win itself

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Actor Mamarumo Marokane may be a familiar face to the viewers of Scandal!, where she plays Bridget “Vuvu” Maseko, but there is more to the TV star than the fiery character audiences see on screen.

With a decade in the industry, Marokane has also appeared in productions such as MTV Shuga: Down South and Grit, steadily carving out her space in the acting world.

Following her recent Safta (South African Film and Television Awards) nomination, she speaks to Sowetan about her journey in the industry as well as the evolution of Vuvu, a role that continues to drive her passion for storytelling.

How are you doing following the Saftas?

I’m well; I’m resting a bit more. Last week was so stressful. The Saftas really had me because it was my first time, and I didn’t know what to expect. I was doing a lot of running around just to get myself ready for the big night.

Take us back to the moment you found out about your nomination. What did that mean to you?

A friend of mine sent me a message saying “congratulations” … I rushed to Twitter to check… lo and behold, she was right. And then our editor came into my dressing room telling me that I was nominated… My initial thought was, “This can’t be true”.

The messages kept coming, and I was just like, “Okay: ‘It’s real”. It was such a beautiful affirmation for me, and I felt very seen and acknowledged by the industry.

Mamarumo Marokane. (Supplied)

What does acting mean to you?

I always say acting feels more like a calling for me, so even when I started, it wasn’t about “I want to win an award.” Honestly, I didn’t dream of even being nominated one day. I just knew that this was something that I wanted to do.

So, over the past years, it’s just been me being present with these different characters. And then Vuvu came, and weird enough, I was very reluctant to play her because she seemed scary to embody. Being nominated for her role only tells me that I am on the right path.

This year marks 10 years in the industry. How has that journey shaped you, especially through Vuvu?

That my talent speaks for itself, especially being so afraid to play Vuvu, but my agent had faith in me that I could take myself there as an actor.

Playing Vuvu has taught me so much… especially not to judge certain characters and what people do. She has really helped me to have compassion, not just for characters but for real-life people.

With Scandal! coming to an end, how are you processing that chapter closing?

Change is never easy… It’s bittersweet. I think we’ve created something so authentic and organic… especially to our different languages in SA, making it so relatable and memorable.

But I guess everything has to come to an end.

Actress Mamarumo Marokane. (Supplied)

What has been your biggest takeaway from being part of the show?

Being on Scandal! solidified discipline… trusting in the character and being truthful to it. It has taught me the importance of collaboration, and being a part of such a production was definitely training ground.

Looking ahead, what type of roles are you hoping to explore?

I see myself as a vessel… a blank canvas. I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and I’ve learnt that the characters choose us, so I wait in anticipation of what’s next.

What I am excited about is going to places psychologically that I haven’t tapped into… spaces I was once afraid of. I think, now, I’m more equipped. I also hope to get into comedy, which is a bit of a challenge for me; however, I see it as a calling.