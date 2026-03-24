SA star Masali Baduza takes lead in ‘Bridgerton’ season five

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South African actor Masali Baduza will take centre stage in the upcoming season five of hit series Bridgerton.

Netflix confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon that Bridgerton was back in production in London for the eight-episode new season premised around the queer love story between Baduza’s character Michaela and introverted middle daughter Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd.

Masali Baduza and Hannah Dodd of Bridgerton. (ZOE MCCONNELL/NETFLIX © 2026)

Baduza first appeared in the third season of the show. She made her acting debut as the lead character in BBC One cult hit Noughts + Crosses in 2020. The Eastern Cape-born actress later made her mark in a supporting role in The Woman King, opposite Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis and John Boyega.

She recently played Amahle in Netflix’s African original Love & Wine, opposite Ntobeko Sishi, Thandolwethu Zondi and Thando Thabethe.

Masali Baduza of 'Bridgerton'. (ZOE MCCONNELL/NETFLIX © 2026)

“The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Two years after losing her beloved husband John (Victor Alli), Fran decides to re-enter the marriage mart for practical reasons,” a statement from Netflix read.

“But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.

“Beneath Michaela’s charming and vivacious exterior hides a vulnerable young woman who is quick to run the second she feels discomfort. But this season, Michaela must face her vulnerability head-on as she’s forced to navigate her relationship to her late cousin’s legacy — and to Francesca.”

Hannah Dodd of 'Bridgerton'. (ZOE MCCONNELL/NETFLIX © 2026)

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