Departing Xtremme reflects on his Y journey

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Ahead of the new radio season, this Friday Xolani “Xtremme” Mthombeni will bid farewell to commercial youth station Y after 11 years. Karen Mthethwa will take over the 9am to 12pm slot with The Glow Up. From Sunday Feels to Morning Break, he reflects on his Y journey.

Sowetan: How are you processing your departure?

Xolani Mthombeni: It’s crazy. The first thing I’m thinking about is: ‘Wow!’ Eleven years is a long time, but more so, it’s never like a job. It was always a blessing to wake up every day and get to do something that you love, which I don’t take for granted. I’ve met listeners who say: ‘Xtremme, I used to listen to you when I was in varsity and now I’m married with kids.’ That reflection is so powerful. From being a young guy at UJFM doing the Continental Breakfast to getting the honour to be on YFM; it’s been quite the journey.

Sowetan: Morning Break become a staple. What made your connection with listeners special?

Mthombeni: Authenticity. A lot of people talk about it, but nothing beats that. You need to be the realist. Whatever your story is, tell it because someone out there relates to it. I also believe I don’t have listeners; I have a listener. I don’t think of thousands of people. I think of one person. If I can make that one person feel seen, heard and understood, then I’ve done my job.

Sowetan: What was a definitive moment at Y?

Mthombeni: One of the biggest moments was when I got married on air. Xtremme’s Journey to the Aisle. My whole wedding, the planning, everything was done on air. That was special because I took listeners into one of the most intimate moments of my life. I talk about being a father, co-parenting, falling in love… navigating life, that moment was very beautiful, and I really enjoyed that.

Sowetan: How have you advanced youth culture?

Mthombeni: The youth today are looking for real conversations about unemployment [and] what’s happening socially, politically and economically. These are real issues tied to things like depression. The youth is now looking for accountability. It’s not just about partying anymore. At the same time, creativity is on the rise; young people are telling their own stories through content creation. So, the conversations have definitely evolved.

Sowetan: What were some challenges?

Mthombeni: One of the challenges is understanding that no matter what you’re going through, you have to show up as a beacon of hope. A few years ago, I went through a very deep, dark space, but I still had to show up every day and inspire. Radio saved me. Sunday Feels saved me. Every Sunday, I would be in the studio, listening to the music, crying, and the listeners wouldn’t know… that show healed me. It gave me hope. It was my therapy session. At the same time, I realised I might be a therapy session for someone else listening.

Sowetan: What is your biggest contribution to Y?

Mthombeni: Shifting the culture. Unlocking the Sunday sound with Sunday Feels that became a movement. Also being part of the rebrand to ‘Y’ − dropping the FM. Most importantly, bringing myself, being real and raw, and creating features that grow the listener.

Sowetan: What kind of send-off are you hoping for?

Mthombeni: Beautiful music and vibes. We’ve prayed for the show to end on a high note. My perfect send-off is a show driven by the listeners. On Morning Break, I always say my biggest co-host is you: the listener. So, I want them to run the show through voice notes, through the music they choose. What I hope to leave people with is a smile, but this is not the last they’ll hear from me.