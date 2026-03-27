LISTEN | TV star Moozlie finally makes her radio debut on Metro FM with Scoop

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TV personality Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena is over-the-moon about making her radio debut on Metro FM’s weekend show Lift Off, co-hosted by Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi.

The duo will take over Fridays from 7pm to 10pm and Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm with the new lineup.

She teases about what to expect:

How does it feel stepping into radio for the first time?

What a crazy debut, especially the fact that it’s on national radio. I didn’t even go via community radio. God sent me straight to the top. I love it. I’m so excited.

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Why did you agree to do the show?

When they first called me, my initial thought was: “Oh my gosh, I need to call my mom.” I grew up listening to Metro FM. If you go to my mother’s house today, there’s a radio that’s always on 24/7.

I’m not sure if it’s a security feature, so that the house doesn’t get burgled, but it was such a crazy full-circle moment. I couldn’t say no. And, obviously with Scoop, we’re two of the coolest people in the game who’ve stood the test of time. We represent the older generation, who also bring the freshness and newness.

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena and Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi to host Metro FM's new weekend show, Lift Off. (LAKHE PHOTOGRAPHY)

Why did it take long for you to do radio?

I’ve been avoiding to do radio because I’m a music artist. I thought there might be a little bit of a conflict. How was I going to back-announce my own songs on air? But the timing is perfect now because I have all this experience. I’m not just the rapper, TV or fashion girl; I’m all-encompassing.

Many years ago, when I was thinking about my brand, I looked at J.Lo, who was an actress, singer, judge on American Idol... She did all these things, but when you think of her, she’s just J.Lo. That was a huge reference for me, and I feel I’ve cracked it.

How does it feel to work with Scoop?

This was actually Scoop’s idea. He’s been wanting to do a show together for the longest time, and when Metro FM came through, he said, “Moozlie would be perfect”.

Fortunately, the station was open to it, and everything aligned. People in the game can be tricky about sharing the spotlight, but he’s confident in me and what I bring to the table.

TV personality Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena. (Supplied)

What can listeners expect?

If you know me and Scoop, you know we’re incredibly creative people. In front of the camera and behind-the mic too. So, we plan to bring all our hats to the table and wear them all at the same time.

Not only just digitally but we also plan to bring our radio show into the real world as well. I’d say people should keep their eyes open and buckle their seatbelts because we are getting ready for some amazing stuff.

Are you nervous about your first show?

A little. My only concern is the computers and the whole deck. I’m a little technically challenged.

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena and Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi to host Metro FM's new weekend show, Lift Off. (LAKHE PHOTOGRAPHY)

But other than that, I’m quite excited. We’ve got fun segments, and I’m looking forward to engaging with the Metro family, who are always on the move, doing amazing things.

How will you balance radio, music and MC gigs?

Fridays are money-making days, but the station is accommodating. I’ll throw everything I have into this. I believe God provides, so even if some things step back, it doesn’t mean I’ll lose out. It’s an exciting opportunity, and I’m ready.

The plan is to take audiences “back to the future” by bringing energy and nostalgia while staying fresh. Scoop and I are going to take it back to the Channel O vibes but refreshed.

Moozlie. (Supplied. )