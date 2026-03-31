Akhenime Mfenyana is forging a TV career on her own terms

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Akhenime Mfenyana is steadily carving her own path in local TV, and she’s doing it on her own terms.

The younger sister of South African Film and Television Award (Safta) winner Zenande Mfenyana is building a career rooted in longevity and discipline rather than overnight fame.

Having already made a name for herself in Kings of Joburg, The Queen and The Protector, Sowetan gets to know the 33-year-old rising star.

How did it feel seeing your elder sister win her first Safta?

I was so elated. I’ve seen the highs and lows of her being in the industry for 19 years, so to be next to her when she got that award was truly special. It inspired me to do more and work harder. I must add, it’s not about the awards, but getting that recognition gives what we do a stamp of approval.

Was there a specific moment or role that pushed you into acting?

Yes, I think it was Zenande’s role as Noluntu on Generations. That’s when I really saw it. I saw myself as an actress. She always said you need crocodile skin for this industry. I only understood what she meant when I started experiencing it myself.

TV star Akhenime Mfenyana. (Supplied)

You initially took a different career path. What changed?

I thought I was going to become a doctor. I have a PhD in behavioural genetics and planned to study medicine after that. But I realised it wasn’t my calling.

That’s when I asked my sister for help: not nepotism-type help, but guidance on how to pave my way into the acting industry.

How did your acting career begin?

I interned on The Queen and met the late Shona Ferguson. I told him I wanted to be the next big thing on TV. Two years later, he called me to star in Kings of Joburg. I auditioned and got the role.

From there, I continued auditioning and landing roles on my own.

Do you ever feel like you’re in your sister’s shadow?

Honestly, no. At first, I was worried about that, which is why I didn’t want to act. But I realised we are different brands and we even look different. We may do the same thing, but we’re not the same person.

Akhenime Mfenyana with her sister Zenande. (Supplied)

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt?

The art of keeping my mouth shut. You don’t always have to fight every injustice. Sometimes it’s better to know when to speak and when to be quiet; otherwise, you end up being labelled. And respect the craft. Do the work. Don’t just arrive on set unprepared.

It’s important to take every role seriously.

How do you approach consistency and growth?

At the end of the day, the tortoise won the race, right? I am not in a rush to be the hottest or busiest because that comes with burnout. I want to do justice to all my characters.

Life is long; there’s time to do everything I want to do.

Akhenime Mfenyana. (Supplied)

What’s next?

I’m focusing a lot more on behind-the-scenes work. While I still value being in front of the camera, I’m equally interested in stepping into positions of leadership and ownership. It’s about longevity and building a name beyond acting.

I’m doing things behind the scenes so that when the next big role comes, I’m ready. And when it does, I’m going to knock it out of the park.