LISTEN | Karabo Ntshweng is hours away from her very first daytime show

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With the new radio year officially kicking off on Wednesday, former child star Karabo Ntshweng is ready for her first daytime show as 5 Mid Mornings with Karabo gets under way on 5FM.

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The former YoTV presenter, with a TV and radio career spanning over two decades, will now step into a new chapter as she takes over the 9 am-12pm weekday time slot.

This is how she is transitioning from nighttime to daytime radio.

What does this move signify?

It validates a lot. I grew up listening to a lot of radio, and working in the mornings or doing a show at that time is something I’ve always wanted. I’ve always had a keen interest in the conversations that happen at that time of the day, along with the music and the lifestyle aspect.

It’s a great part of the day to have meaningful and entertaining conversations because you become a companion to people’s days.

How did it feel when you were first approached?

I was very excited. I was like, “Yes”, because it’s exactly what I’ve been working towards. It’s a beautiful thing to work towards something and actually get it. About 10 years ago, I wrote “to have a daytime show” on my vision board for my future in radio. I specifically wrote a 9-12 slot and that’s exactly what I got this year.

How are you approaching the shift from nighttime to daytime radio?

The energy is definitely different, however, the plan is to mirror the lives of my audience. Whether they are in between classes, at work listening from the office, driving around, hustling or just figuring out life. I want to mirror that in terms of the soundtracks and find music to go along with their day.

In terms of the conversations, they will definitely be real, honest, light-hearted and fun. It’s important to brighten up a person’s day.

16 years on radio, how would you sum it up?

It was 16 years of building. I am such a big believer in paying your dues. I did TV for a very long time and I paid my dues there too. I made sure to put all the hours of learning the craft. Doing weekend shows and nighttime. I’ve moved around a lot, and I’ve also produced so much. I’ve worked behind the scenes.

So this is the right time. Do I wish it had happened sooner? Absolutely not because it was important for me to step into this role when I was fully ready.

Are there nerves going into this new chapter?

Absolutely, there are always nerves before something really big happens, and this means so much to me. I’ve built up to this moment for 16 years of my career and 23 years of my career as a whole. It’s like going into somebody’s home for the first time.

I’ll be connecting with new people who may not have heard me before.

What do you want listeners to take away?

I hope they take away that they can find pockets of joy in their day – a show that uplifts you. Whether you’re working, hustling, studying or figuring life out. I want to be your companion and bring that joy through conversations, laughter and music.